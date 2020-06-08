The Ford Fiesta is the quintessential utility of the rhombus brand. The current generation was presented in 2016, although in June 2020 it has introduced 48-volt microhybridization engines for more efficient consumption. The base model is available from 16,650 euros.

The Fiesta is a true icon. The generation that is currently marketed is the seventh and was introduced in 2016, but the origin of the model dates back to 1976. Its alternatives include models such as the Hyundai i20, the Mini Cooper, the Peugeot 308 or the Seat Ibiza.

FORD FIESTA: EXTERIOR

The range of the new Ford Fiesta consists of five versions with different aesthetic approaches but a common goal, to be a dynamic and youthful model adapted to all tastes. To achieve this, Ford has designed a wide offer with various levels of finish and equipment that start from 15,045 euros in the Trend access version. The ST-Line, Active, Vignale and ST finishes complete the current offer of the new one. The three-door body is only available in the Trend and ST-Line versions.

As in almost all families, siblings are often alike, but there are always small traits that allow each to be identified and mark their personality. So, the first thing we looked at when looking at our test unit, which was the 140 horsepower ST-Line, was on its front. The exclusive honeycomb grill and the large air intake under the license plate show that it is a sporty-looking finish and aggressive look. Similarly, the aluminum sills on door steps and the chrome tailpipe give away its style.

Once seated in the driving position, its sporty cut-off steering wheel and flattened at the base seemed to us to be somewhat larger than we would like, but this factor was not a hindrance when driving through the city or on the mountain route. that we toured. Its leather-wrapped feel, just like the handbrake, and the aluminum gear lever knob, like the pedals, once again demonstrate its sporty spirit. The appearance of the interior –similar throughout the range– is good and the touch of almost all surfaces conveys a sense of quality, although some plastic moldings have a less careful finish. The leather and fabric upholstered sports seats in our unit were comfortable and we found them to provide good lateral support.

As for its engine, the unit we had access to equipped the 140-horsepower 1.0 EcoBoost propeller, the most powerful in the range at the moment. A great option to take a tour of a winding Sierra Morena road. Given the constant changes in pace, we appreciate that the engine took time to offer thrust below 1,500 revolutions but, when ‘entered’, the turbo stretched up to almost 6,500 laps and its sound at high speed seemed intoxicating.

Despite the fact that the route invited to squeeze its propeller and make a dynamic drive, the volume of traffic and the presence of numerous cyclists on the road discouraged looking for the limits of the utility this time. However, a few curves at a good pace were enough to show off his good behavior and the speed of his direction. So much so that, on occasions, it was difficult for us not to be aggressive in tight corners. The specific suspension of the ST-Line finish proved very effective in containing body roll without being uncomfortable and the combination of 205 mm Michelin Pilot Sport tires with 17-inch alloy wheels was optimal.

During the test, we did not manage to make intensive use of the brakes – all of which are disc brakes in versions with more than 100 horses – but their behavior seemed correct to us for a vehicle weighing just over 1,100 kilos – according to versions.

In short, after having tested the Titanium and ST-Line versions of the new Ford Fiesta with the 1.0 EcoBoost 125 and 140 horsepower engine, we can assure that it is a model with good dynamic behavior and an emotional motor response with no consumption. crazy if you do a quiet driving. Its exterior appearance and interior finishes have been significantly improved and it has great technological equipment that makes it an option to take into account in the utility segment. A youthful bet adapted to different lifestyles.

FORD FIESTA: INTERIOR

The Ford Fiesta has Adaptive Cruise Control available with Stop & Go and speed signal recognition. Stop & Go is available in seven-speed automatic transmission configurations.

Standard features FordPass Connect technology, which allows you to operate a number of vehicle features from the phone. For example, door lock-unlock, remote start for models with automatic transmission, vehicle locator and car condition to check fuel level, existing alarms, tire pressure and oil life, between Other features.

The launch of the mild-hybrid versions coincides with the introduction of an update for the SYNC 3 infotainment system, which is now more intuitive. The digital screen that presides over the center console is eight inches and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The buyer can also request a wireless phone charger when setting up their vehicle.

The Active Park Assist package in the Active and ST-Line versions now features Park Assist functionality, which helps to park hands-free alongside other cars.

Active Brake Cross Traffic Alert has been improved to warn drivers when backing up vehicles they might collide with, slowing the vehicle down to mitigate collision damage in the event the driver does not manually operate the steering wheel.

FORD FIESTA: MECHANICAL

Ford Fiesta’s mechanical offering includes a Diesel engine and four gasoline options, two with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It is also available with LPG.

In gasoline, the access motor is a 1.1-liter Ti-VCT present only in the Trend trim. Delivers 75 horsepower and consumes 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers. The gearbox has five gears.

It is followed by a 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine present in the ST-Line and Active finishes. It yields 95 horsepower with a six-speed manual transmission. Consumes 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers.

It continues with a 1.0-liter, 125-horsepower EcoBoost, available in mild-hybrid. Without electrification it is only found in the Vignale. It consumes 5.6 liters per 100. As a microhybrid, it consumes 5.0 liters and equips a six-ratio gearbox. Mild-hybrid is available in Trend, ST-Line, Active and Vignale finishes. It can be purchased with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The offer continues with a 140-horsepower 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine, present exclusively in the ST-Line trim. It consumes 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers and its gearbox, in addition to manual, has six speeds.

The second mild-hybrid option and the most performance one is a 155-horsepower 1.0 EcoBoost, available exclusively in the ST-Line version. Consumes 5.0 liters per 100 kilometers. Its transmission is manual and it has six speeds.

The most powerful gasoline engine is a 1.5-liter EcoBoost exclusive to the ST variant. It delivers 200 horsepower and consumes 7.0 liters per 100 kilometers. Transmission is manual and has six ratios.

The Diesel engine is a TDCi of 1.5 liters and 85 horsepower, with an average consumption of 4.3 liters per 100 kilometers in WLTP cycle. Equip a six-speed manual transmission.

FORD FIESTA: PRICES

The Ford Fiesta is available from 16,560 euros in its Trend finish, from 18,905 euros in the ST-Line finish, from 19,940 euros in the Active, from 21,805 euros in the Vignale and from 27,495 euros in the ST.

Ford Fiesta is also available as mild-hybrid. With 125 horses, it is available from 19,240 euros with the Trend finish, from 20,770 euros on the ST-Line, from 21,020 euros on the Active and from 25,315 euros on the Vignale. With 155 horses, it starts from 21,220 euros with the ST-Line finish.

