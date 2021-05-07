Ford Fiesta Active | Opinion | Video

The current generation of Ford Fiesta is already the eighth of the small utility of the oval brand. It is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable cars in the segment and it wanted to reinvent itself by introducing finishes with a lot of personality. In this way, the ST Line is considerably sportier, the Vignale shows a more distinguished image and the Ford Fiesta Active it is postulated as an option closer to a crossover. But, is it really worth opting for this copy?

We recently tested this model to see what it could offer us and we were pleasantly surprised. The Active stands out from the rest of the versions mainly on an aesthetic level. Outside there are already some notable changes such as that its suspension has been raised 18 mm compared to a conventional Fiesta. It is also deferred by roof bars, by the plastics that cover the underbody or by the silver protections at various points. The 17-inch wheels that appear on the unit tested are exclusive.

Inside you receive a specific upholstery and some moldings with a good appearance, but there the differences of the Ford Fiesta Active with respect to the rest of finishes end. It is not bad news when we consider that the technology is more than correct. However, its habitability is the same and that makes be a little penalized. It is not a true crossover and that means that a model like the Ford EcoSport, with practically the same measurements, is more spacious inside and has a larger boot.

In the dynamic section there are also no discernible differences. It behaves like a Fiesta despite that Active surname and there is no all-wheel drive option, although there are two specific driving modes (Slippery and Track) that can help off the asphalt. It is especially interesting with mechanical EcoBoost Hybrid, the microhybrids that receive the ECO label from the DGT and that offer very correct consumption and emissions thanks to the use of this integrated belt-driven starter / generator (BISG). Although we tested the 155 hp, the truth is that this model with 125 hp would be more than enough for day to day.

