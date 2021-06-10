Ford f-150 raptor confirms 450 horsepower

When Ford launched the new F-150 Raptor earlier this year it announced that the 3.5 V6 Ecoboost engine had had some changes but that final performance figures were yet to be confirmed. As for the F-150 Tremor, an intermediate version between the Raptor and the conventional versions, the brand confirmed its price and launch date.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor

Let’s start with the Ford F-150 Raptor. As rumored, indeed the performance figures remain the same as the previous generation model: 450 horsepower and 691 Nm of torque. However, thanks to the fact that the maximum torque is now reached at lower rpm, the towing capacity went from 3,628 kg to 3,719 kg. According to EPA calculations, the Ford F-150 Raptor could travel up to 804 km on a tank of gas.

New Ford F-150 Raptor, third generation

The Ford F-150 Raptor will also have available the option to receive updates remotely (over the air) and through the Sync 4 system and the FordPass application for smartphones. will be able to share digital route maps with drivers of other Raptors. Finally, its price was also announced, which will start at $ 64,145, and that the version with the V8 engine will arrive next year.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor

Moving on to the Ford F-150 Tremor, which was announced last December as a more off-road version of the conventional F-150 but without reaching the extremes of the Raptor, the brand confirmed that it will be available from June 18 with a base price of $ 49,505.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor

Recall that the Tremor will be available in a single configuration with a double cabin body with a 1.67 meter long platter, the 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 engine and 10-speed transmission. It has 33-inch wheels, a suspension with longer travel and the same lower guards as the Raptor.

Finally, Ford also announced that from the same day the F-150 Tremor begins to be available so will various accessories for the rest of the range. For example, the Onboard Scales system that monitors the load to warn the driver in case the maximum capacity is exceeded; Smart Hitch, which helps balance the trailer load; and Continually Controlled Damping.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor