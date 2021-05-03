Ford f-150 lightning will be electric

Two weeks ago, rumors suggested that Ford would be thinking of reviving the Lightning name with which it baptized the most powerful versions of its F-150 from previous generations, which made us even think about this pick up with the Voodoo V8 engine. However, the reality would be something more literal that we did not consider at the time: it would have an electric motor.

Ford F-150 2021

This arises from some documents that were leaked to Car And Driver where it is said that the electric version of the pickup will be called Ford F-150 Lightning; the document in question also talks about the well-known Mustang Mach-E and the E-Transit van.

The electric variant of the Ford F-150 has been talked about for a long time and with Competitors on the horizon like the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer, Rivian R1T and Chevrolet Silverado it all makes even more sense. In addition, it assumes that this Ford bet will not be easy once it reaches the market.

When it does so in the middle of next year, it is known that it will feature two electric motors to give it four-wheel drive and that it will have the most power and acceleration of all the variants of the F-150 offered to the public. In figures that translates to more than 450 horsepower and a 0 to 100 km / h in less than five seconds. Its autonomy is still a mystery but considering its mentioned competitors it should be above 300 miles (482 km).

1999 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning