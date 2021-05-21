Ford F-150 Lightning: the myth goes to the electric side

There are few car models with more history than the Ford F-150. It is the mythical large pick-up of the oval brand that is iconic in the American market, but unfortunately not sold in Europe. Due to its baggage and characteristics, we could think how complicated it would be for it to adopt electrification, since it is common to see it with a V8 engine under the hood. And yet the Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the pick-up that wants to mark a turning point.

It comes to face models such as the Hummer EV, the Tesla Cybertruck or the Rivian R1T with various configurations to adapt to the times. Expectations are high when you consider that the Ford F-150 is the best-selling model in its segment for more than four decades. After a huge investment by Ford comes a quite differentiated example to the combustion versions, especially abroad. Draws attention your light signature, which occupies the entire width of the vehicle.

Although probably the most interesting thing about the Ford F-150 Lightning is its mechanical range. Initially it will be on sale in the Dual eMotor versions, which combine two electric motors, one placed on each axle to achieve all-wheel drive. Later versions with three versions are contemplated. The Dual eMotor with standard battery it achieves 432 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque, with a range of 370 kilometers. There is also one with extended tango battery that raises its power to 571 hp and 1,050 Nm, in addition to expanding its autonomy up to 483 kilometers.

It goes without saying that in the top-of-the-range configuration it will have quite good performance, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds. No details have been given on the capacity of the batteries, but there is talk that they will weigh up to 900 kg. We also want to highlight the Loading capacity, being able to reach 15 to 80% in just 41 minutes with the 150 kW fast charge. In a taking 32 A would take 14 hours charge the normal battery and up to 19 hours for the extended autonomy.

Another point that stands out in the Ford F-150 Lightning is that it does not lose an iota of its benefits for work. The rear cargo area is the same as in other versions, while add a front trunk called “Mega-Power Frunk” that adds 400 liters of capacity under the hood. In addition, it presents a most advanced technology, including for the first time the SYNC 4 multimedia system.

Inside there is a new 15.5 inch touch screen to control infotainment (like the Mustang Mach-E) and highly customizable 12-inch digital instrumentation. The driving aids They are also the most complete, since it has the Bluecruise intelligent cruise control and the Co-Pilot360, as well as wireless software updates. The price in the United States will start from $ 39,974 before taxes, although it will amount to over $ 80,000 in the top-of-the-range versions.

