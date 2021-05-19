Ford f-150 lightning: the look of the electric pickup was anticipated

The president of United States, Joe Biden, went to the Rouge plant in Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote its electrical infrastructure plan and during his speech the American brand took the opportunity to put the new F-150 Lightning what will your first electric pick up.

Thus, and while Biden spoke, in the background frame and next to a classic F-150, the new lightning and although he was not the protagonist, it did not take much more to know the main aesthetic changes you received which, according to the brand, will be the most capable pick up in its history.

Ford F-150 Lightning, right

As expected, based on the progress I had made Ford, the front of the F-150 Lightning It is unique and due to its type it will differentiate itself from the rest of the pick-up line.

For example, it has a closed grill and in glossy black on which the logo of the brand floats and which is framed by two beams of led light for the day that have an inverted L shape and that are joined across the width of the vehicle by a strip also led. Under this set are the two-level main headlights that are also made in LEDs.

That treatment, as well as wheels, the insignia with the name of the truck and the tailgate, will be the main aesthetic changes of the new Ford F-150 Lightning, because otherwise it has the same proportions of the current generation.

Inside, More technology and a completely different look than the rest of the line is expected but for now the brand has jealously guarded any modification to the interior of the pick up. And it may be because there is no difference.

What is known because the firm announced it is that it will be the Most powerful F-150 in history so its power range is supposed to be above 400 horses and that your system smart 4×4 drive is different and even more capable than the ‘family’ with different driving modes and unique novelties in terms of towing capacity, as was demonstrated a few months ago in a train station, and also with its behavior in attack and descent of slopes.

In addition, it will have one of the largest battery packs which would give it a autonomy range that would be among the 480 and 650 kilometers of autonomy per charge and in addition, there would be a variant destined to compete in power with the Hummer EV what’s wrong with it 625HP, but the latter is just a rumor.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long to get to know the new one ‘electric beast ‘ that will reach the portfolio of a brand that is seeing its sales grow in this area thanks to the electric SUV Ford Mustang Mach E which debuted at the end of 2019.