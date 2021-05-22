Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck frontal attack: cost less than $ 40,000

ENRIQUE NARANJO / FLIX GARCA

Thursday, May 20, 2021 – 1:50 PM

Ford has unveiled the F-150 Lightning, the 100% electric version of the best-selling model in US history, at its Dearborn headquarters, due to arrive in 2022.



A large light band runs along the front of the new model. Motor. A Ford F-150 with ‘Homemade’ Snow Plow Engine. The huge and thirsty ‘pick up’ of the US go to the batteries

The Ford F-150 it is already electric. America’s best-selling pickup has succumbed to the unstoppable design of the times. Is named Ford F-150 Lightning and from mid-2022 he will be, surely, the toughest rival Tesla Cybertruck (and also from GMC Hummer EV).

And even more so if what it promises is fulfilled Ford: than to offer it at a price similar to that of the combustion variants. The F-150 Ligthning start up under $ 40,000 in the commercial versions and around 53,000 for the mid-range variants.

Ford has presented at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, the battery version of its best-selling model and the one most desired by Americans for four decades. Bill ford, president of the brand of the Valo, was the master of ceremonies.

F-150: the third electric Ford

Once one of Ford’s icons has been electrified, the Mustang (via the Mustang Mach-E) and also the Transit van, no one has been surprised now that the F-150 follows the same path. And less if it also means that the F-150 Lightning becomes the most powerful and fastest version of the entire history of the pickup of the.

This is done by two electric motors that add up to 563 horses power and 1,051 Nm, more than enough for the F-150 Lightning to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just over four seconds (Yes, figures that the version with the battery with greater autonomy achieves).

That is, the electrical version is faster even than the brutal F-150 Raptor although these numbers are beginning to surprise less when we talk about the electrical versions. In this case, moreover, such power ensures a towing capacity of more than 4,500 kilos and a load capacity of 900 kilos. Both parameters highly appreciated by American customers.

The concept of double motor therefore ensures all-wheel drive (there will be Off Road and Tow / Haul programs in addition to normal and sports) and for the structure of the car Ford has opted for a aluminum body under which a independent rear suspension, a first for the F-150.

The battery (the highest capacity ever used in a Ford) gives autonomy to travel a minimum of 370 kilometers -in the standard version- or 482 in the long range (although these figures correspond to the American EPA homologation cycle).

For the recharge, Ford establishes a period of eight hours to recover from 15 to 100% in domestic charging stations and little more than 40 minutes in public poles of direct current to go from 15 to 80%.

To top it off, the F-150 Lightning offer the ability to return electrical power from your batteries to the home network. That is, we could supply the electricity consumption of a house for three days with the car battery … even ‘playing’ with both. For example, charging the car at night taking advantage of the low rate and using that electricity during the day to save on the electricity bill at home.

Design: a real F-150, but also different

The Lightning is indisputably a pick up -In fact, its cabin has the same space as the combustion versions- and maintains the proportions and appearance of the F-Series. But it has some features of its own. The most characteristic, and that differentiates them statically from the other F-150s, is the band of lights that runs along its entire front, and also behind.

Others are hidden … like the 400-liter front boot. Under the hood, where rods and pistons used to roar now there are plugs for refrigerators, laptops and a additional space to that of the cargo box for the suitcases of the occupants.

The resounding forms of F-150 Lightning hide the best aerodynamics never achieved in this model – a key requirement in any electric and more so in this one with such size and weight.

Maximum technology on board

The America’s best-selling car And America’s favorite pickup can’t disappoint in any way, and neither will it in the technologicalapart from the running gear.

To begin with, inside we observe a huge 15.5-inch center screen which is complemented by a box of digital clocks of also generous size: 12 inches and similar to the one that incorporates the Mustang Mach E .. Its SYNC 4A multimedia system allow wireless updates and you can even open and close with mobile phone as a key.

On the mobile, some vehicle parameters can also be controlled remotely through the FordPass app and also offer functionalities of autonomous driving, what Jim Farley, Ford CEO has called “true hands-free driving [hands free] and other assistants for driving with trailer.

In addition, the Ford F-150 Lightning can be updated online through Ford Pass.

But the biggest applause of the night (early morning in Spain) came when Farley announced the price. “We have worked very hard to get a Ford F-150 Lightning under $ 40,000.”; and immediately remarked that this $ 39,974 They are seen on the huge screen of the event behind the scenes, “it is a price before federal aid”, the subsidy from the federal government for the purchase of electric vehicles, and for the vehicle destined and purchased by companies or freelancers.

