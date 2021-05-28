Ford f-150 lightning raptor render unofficial

As the third-generation V8-powered Ford Raptor arrives, the new electric Lightning with 563 horsepower it is the most powerful F-150 yetBut what if these two versions were combined? This is the idea of ​​KDesign, which united the Raptor and the Lightning in a single design and gave us the opportunity to imagine the rest.

Speaking of design, the idea is relatively simple. KDesign started from the new Ford F-150 Lightning, with the led strip that runs across the entire top of the grille solid but exchanging the blue oval in the center for the large Ford lettering just like the conventional Raptor. And of course there is the new height above the ground.

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor, KDesign render

The entire defense of this hypothetical Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor is also different and it carries the huge wheels of the Raptor that contribute not only to its particular aesthetics but also to its off-road performance. For its part, the rear has two versions, with the Ford letters in large size or with the Lightning emblem in its place, but always with its great clearance to the ground and different defense.

Now the interesting part: the performance. As mentioned above, the 563 horses of the F-150 Lightning make it more powerful than the Raptor with its 450 horses and faster in the 0 to 100 km / h, estimating a time about a second less than the 5.5 seconds it takes for the Raptor. So, how about something above 600 horsepower?

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor, KDesign render

It would undoubtedly be something absolutely viable but according to rumors, once the Ford F-150 Raptor with its V8 engine would have just over 700 horsepower to cope with the RAM 1500 TRX with its 702 horses. And on the other hand, if when from the first to the second generation went from the V8 to the V6 EcoBoost engine the response of the customers was not the best, surely moving the Raptor to an electric platform would be no different.

It’s still an interesting idea anyway, and with the industry moving toward electric propulsion, just because Ford doesn’t make an F-150 Lightning Raptor doesn’t mean that at some point a coach takes the reins of the matter and do it for yourself.

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor, KDesign render