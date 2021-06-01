Ford f-150 lightning global launch

Ford had already given stitches of what the F-150 pick-up would look like in the future with the appearance, last year, of the hybrid model, equipped with the traditional 3.5-liter V6 Ecoboost engine coupled with a power plant of 35 kilowatts, whose commercialization began a few months ago in its country of origin.

The brand now appears with the F-150 Lightning, equipped with independent rear suspension and an electric motor on each axle that together provide almost instantaneous torque of 1,050 Nm and 563 horsepower with the most powerful batteries, figures with which it reaches from 0 to 100 kph in just four seconds (according to laboratory tests). The stored energy is so powerful and abundant that the batteries can power an average family home for three days, when purchased with the optional extended range battery, which includes an 80-amp Ford Pro charging station designed to provide 19 , 2 kW of maximum power.

This particular battery provides an average autonomy of 480 kilometers and 370 kilometers if one uses the standard battery with which the Pro, XLT, Lariat and Platinum versions are equipped, all provided with a front trunk that opens automatically from a cell phone application. Y Reveals a generous 400-liter capacity space, with two USB ports and four 120-volt outlets (for a total of 2.4 kW of exportable power), where you can connect electric tools, computers or camping elements, such as refrigerators, coffee makers or televisions. This front trunk, unprecedented in a pick-up, arises from the smaller size of the electric motor located in the place of the much bulkier and taller internal combustion engines.

The lid of the platter was designed for work, too. When opened, it reveals a kind of desk with niches calculated for objects typical of this type of surface, from paper clips, pens and cell phones, even the retractable ruler, construction plans or coffee cup, while the contour of the body was equipped with LED bulbs in order to illuminate the place where it is parked, either to work at night or to demarcate the camp area.

The same happens with the cabin, which emulates an ‘office’ space ahead thanks to the two individual seats and the huge central console where the gear lever and an armrest are located. The novelty here is that the lever can be folded and stored on the floor of that console to deploy a kind of side table on it in order to place the laptop there, spread papers or have refreshments during breaks.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is thus an ‘all in one’: means of transport, personal office, power plant, camping platform, work tool, cargo hold, family car and a pioneer in electrical technology together with the Tesla Cybertruck prototype, which is still in the experimentation stage and not in the brand’s showcases like this model.

The new pick-up will go on sale next year in the United States, with an uneven price range ranging from $ 40,000 to $ 90,000, depending on specification and equipment. In the lower ranges, government subsidies apply. However, its popularity is such that on launch day it had 22,000 bookings of people who deposited $ 100 to step on their purchase intention and they had doubled 48 hours later.

Figure

900 kilos of maximum load capacity and 4,500 kilos of towing force achieves, on average, the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Very smart

With the F-150 Lightning in its Lariat and Platinum versions, Ford debuts the Sync 4A connectivity system, a next-generation interface supported by a huge 15.5-inch central screen, which adapts to the driver’s requirements and includes a navigation system connected to the cloud and wireless access compatible with Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto or Amazon Alexa. It also has, as a novelty, a command center from a 12-inch screen that shows the behavior of the vehicle while it transits semi-autonomously, the level of regeneration of the brakes or the weight it is carrying according to the total load capacity . With all that information, it tells the driver how far he can go with the remaining battery charge.

Fact

Ford’s F Series was born in 1948 with the F-1 model of half a ton of cargo capacity and began a saga of 14 generations of the company’s most iconic pick-up, which began to be recognized as F- 150 in 1975. Before the pandemic, Ford sold 100 units of F-150s per hour and the line was more profitable than the McDonald’s operation.

