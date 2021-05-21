Ford F-150 Lightning: Electrifyingly powerful and full of range

Its specific weight in European sales is still low, but little by little the pickups are gaining ground. The same does not happen on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, and the best example is in the United States. This country is the one with the most sales of this type of vehicle throughout the year. Especially for Ford, a manufacturer that has long dominated this market segment with an iron fist. Now, he wants to repeat it, albeit “plugged in.”

We refer to the birth of Ford F-150 Lightning. The electrification of the automotive sector is forcing manufacturers to rethink the present and future of their ranges. This mission is very complex, especially in high-volume models that have a strong commercial image. Not surprisingly, the Yankee pickup has assumed this role with amazing ease, although its new generation has a lot to do with it. We tell you its secrets …

The Ford F-150 Lightning has a powerful and forceful presence

As you can see in the images, the imprint of the Ford F-150 Lightning is very similar to that of the F-150 that we already know. The aesthetic differences between one version and another are of nuance, although recognizable at first glance. From the beginning, on the front, since the grill goes from being open to being faired to improve air flow. Mind you, the shiny black diamond pattern remains as well as an attractive, muscular bumper.

Ford F-150 Lightning: This is what the electric version of the Yankee pick up will be called

Another element that stands out is the LED lighting. On the one hand, there are the main optics, which maintain the same scheme as their brother. What is striking is the LED bar that connects them in the upper area, as we already saw in the teasers. This solution is repeated in the rear for the rear optics. The changes are completed by the cargo cover on the previous wheel arch, newly designed alloy wheels and the “Lightning” logo from the side.

Interior packed with technology and durable materials …

Inside, the feeling that the new Ford F-150 Lightning gives us is of being familiar and familiar. However, there are important developments, such as the arrival of a new 15.5-inch central touch screen located in a vertical position. This item will not be standard, but what will arrive from the factory is the configurable digital instrument panel. Regarding the basic design lines, little to say, since it follows the scheme of the conventional F-150.

The Lariat and Platinum versions will have the same 15.5-inch touch screen and Sync 4A infotainment system that already mounts the Mustang Mach-E

To finish, we could not overlook one of the great novelties that the F-150 Lightning brings. We refer to trunk that the engineers in charge of the project have located under the front hood. According to the brand, its capacity is 400 liters and can accommodate up to 182 kilos of payload. This should be enough to hold two carry-on bags, a large suitcase, or two sets of golf clubs. In addition, it has power outlets.

Powerful electric powertrain: 432 hp or 571 hp you choose …

All in all, the important thing about the F-150 Lightning is under its skin. Thanks to its platform you can accommodate two types of batteries. The first is known as “Standard-Range” (SR) and will offer a range of 370 kilometers. The second, “Extended-Range” (ER), offers 483 kilometers. Both feed an electric powertrain made up of two motors, one on each axle.

The power of MR It is 318 kW (432 CV) and ER 420 kW (571 CV). The torque in both cases is 1,051 Nm. With such potential, performance is at a high level. Ford announces, for the ER, a acceleration from 0 to 100 in 4.5 seconds. This data, for the moment, makes it the fastest pick up in the world, waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV to arrive.

The 4 × 4 all-wheel drive system of the Ford F-150 Lightning has four different driving modes: Normal, Sport, Off Road and Tow / Haul

But the F-150 Lightning also wants to be the best pickup in the field and for tough working conditions. Among the aids that it has, the liquid cooling system in order to maintain battery temperature stable and improve performance. In addition to that, with a battery charge, it can provide electricity to an average home for three days.

The towing capacity SR is 2,268 kilos or 3,493 with an optional pack. The ER, meanwhile, can pull up to 4,536 kilos. The Useful load It is also generous, with 907 kilos for the first and 840 kilos for the second. Finally, depending on the version chosen, you can have a 120 volt 12 amp charger or 240 volts or 32 amps.

Source – Ford