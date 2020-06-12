The king of pick-ups will have to defend himself against the Tesla Cybertruck

Originally planned for 2021, the brand now leaves it for mid-2022

The Ford F-150 electric is an oval brand vehicle that is currently under development. It will be the first electric version of the famous pick-up and will bear the responsibility of continuing the popularity of its thermal variant. Information on its specifications has not yet been disclosed, but its presentation has been delayed to 2022.

The electric F-150 was originally slated for 2021, but now the United States is targeting that it won’t debut until mid-2022. A delay that will inevitably place it behind its archrival, the Tesla Cybertruck, which will begin manufacturing later in the year. next year unless there is a setback.

So far, no official data has been released on the performance of the new electric F-150, but the bar could not be higher because the public already has the performance of the Cybertruck as a scale, which has promised 800 kilometers of autonomy, capacity to tow 6,300 kilos and an acceleration from 0 to 96 kilometers / hour in 2.9 seconds.

Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer, has said in a television interview with CNBC that the electric F-150 will see the light “in mid-2022” along with the fully electrified variant of Ford Transit. It is not yet clear if it refers to its presentation as such or to the beginning of its marketing.

“We are number one in the truck and van markets in Western Europe and in the United States, and this is our opportunity. We are getting electrified and we are a brand that people trust.”

The most recent electric reference for Ford is the case of the Mustang Mach-E, a fully electric SUV that will arrive in Spain in early 2021 with a power of 465 horsepower and a maximum range of 600 kilometers.

The new Ford F-150 thermal will be presented on July 25, so that its lines will serve as a reference for the electric, which will debut two years later.

