Ford already announced that the debut of the F-150 2021 will be on June 25, we did not have much details about the truck yet, but finally we have our first official look at the new truck.

In a video, Ford prominently displays a teaser for the front of the F-150 along with information about the truck’s debut.

The video highlights the F-150’s new light signature, consisting of LEDs surrounding the top and sides of the headlights, as well as smaller fog light elements. We’ve already seen the shape of the mount on other recent Ford vehicles like the Super Duty truck and it should give the F-150 a more distinctive look, especially at night.

The new truck will adopt design cues from the recently renovated Ford F-Series Super DutyAs such, it expects the full-size F-150 grille, hood, and lights to have an appearance that mimics that of larger models.

The wait is over and we will soon know all the details of the new F-150 along with the engine, transmission and suspension specifications.

In this link you can see the teaser video of the Ford F-150 2021

