Ford explorer st launch in colombia

Just look at the word ‘Explorer’ written in black on the edge of the front hood, the mirrors of the same color, the dark wheels that reveal the red painted brake calipers or the prominent front grille with active grilles where the chrome shines. for his absence, to realize that something strange happened with the best known and recognized family model of the North American brand.

It is not that this version has left its vocation aside, nor was it lacking. In fact, it also offers enough space for a clan of seven, with two additional chairs that automatically unfold from the bottom of the trunk, three-zone climate control, eight airbags distributed throughout the cabin, panoramic glass roof and the entertainment system for the rear passengers with screens located in the front headrests, accessories designed for Raimundo and everyone.

Ford Explorer ST 2021 in Colombia

What sets it apart from the two versions present in our market (XLE and Limited) is the ST acronym bolted to one side of the trellis, which makes clear where you came from the Ford Performance business unit, where cars like Ford GT, Mustang Shelby, Focus RS, Ranger ST … and this one, the Explorer ST, armed with a 3.0-liter V6 Ecoboost engine of 400 horsepower and 563 Nm of torque, more than the installation of the Edge ST of which we speak in these same pages, which moves with a similar machine, but only with 335 horses and 515 Nm of torque.

The good news is that, despite the barrage of ‘green’ vehicles, where Ford has also been very active with the Escape and Fusion hybrids, there is still room in the brands for lovers of high performance engines, as it happens with the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and Dodge Durango SRT models (the two rivals to beat) and with the German houses BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi and their high-flying M, AMG and RS units.

Gallery: Ford Explorer ST

The Ford Explorer is powered by a 10-speed automatic transmission maneuverable from the paddles on the tiller and is propelled from all four wheels, with driving aids ideal for a mass of these, such as the object and pedestrian detector when driving forward or backwards, adaptive cruise control that accelerates or decelerates on its own while following another vehicle on the highway, and the evasive driving assistant capable of maneuvering the wheel quickly if a vehicle is parked on the road.

Ford Explorer ST 2021 in Colombia

All these aids are part of the set of technologies baptized Co-Pilot 360 by Ford, which also includes the new generation of the parking assistant, which controls steering, transmission, throttle and brake while the driver presses a command during the maneuver, and those for starting on slopes, descending and leaving the lane.

The 12.3-inch customizable 100 percent digital command center is also completely new and is there to access all information from the on-board computer and manipulate the AWD system equipped with the new Terrain Management System, which allows a selection of seven modes. preconfigured traction, according to the conditions of the terrain.

The Ford Explorer ST also includes the sport mode, designed to drive it to the limit of its capabilities, aided by cornering control, capable of adjusting the speed of rotation of each wheel through the selective application of the brake in order to distribute the brake. torque and avoid oversteer and understeer.

Gallery: Ford Explorer ST

Data sheet

Engine: 3.0 liter V6

Ecoboost (biturbo)

Torque: 563 Nm at 3,500 rpm

Power: 400 horses at 5,500 rpm

Gearbox: 10 automatic gears

Drive: 4×4

Ford Explorer ST 2021 in Colombia

Interior luxury

The new Sync 3.4 connectivity system, an area in which Ford has always been prominent, is operated from a 10.1-inch tablet-type screen or via voice commands that control the Bang & Olufsen 980-watt stereo with 14 speakers, in addition to calls or access to the browser. The screen also reflects the 360-degree camera with front and rear sensors, and the heated steering wheel, as well as the front seats (with the driver’s position memory) are lined in leather.

Data

-The set of front lights, in addition to the daytime DRL bulbs, the explorers and the rear lights are of Led technology.

– Wheel with MacPherson strut front suspension with 32mm stabilizer bar and independent multi-link rear suspension with 22mm stabilizer bar.

– The 21-inch black wheels fit P275 / 45 tires and the front and rear axles keep a distance of 3,025 millimeters on a 5,062 millimeter long x 2,268 wide body.

Price

The Ford Explorer ST costs 220 million pesos, which comes with six exterior color options and carbon fiber finishes on the dash.

Ford Explorer ST 2021 in Colombia