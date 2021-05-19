Ford Explorer PHEV test | Daily motor

Sometimes car manufacturers decide to go outside the box and launch a product that, a priori, only fits the approach of a handful of potential customers. Ford has decided, with the new generation of Ford Explorer, to offer an exotic, different product that, yes, may be ideal for more buyers than it might seem. What secrets does this gigantic American SUV hide?

The Ford explorer is an old acquaintance of the oval firm. Its trajectory spans decades, since the first edition of the Explorer was released in 1990, more than 30 years ago. After six generations, in 2020 Ford presented the seventh generation of the Ford Explorer with an approach that, while still fully American, is also beginning to appear in other markets, such as the old continent.

A look at the design of the Ford Explorer: massive

If we tried to define or describe in a single word the bodywork of the Ford explorer that we have been testing for a few days, without a doubt that would be “massive”. It is one of the largest cars for sale in our country, as shown by its 5.06 meters long to which we must also add a very generous width of 2 meters and a height of 1.78 meters.

It is, therefore, a real “tank”, a perception also reinforced by the robustness of the body design itself, with a strikingly flat and vertical front, with a large grille in which large headlights are integrated, large as the one in the logo: the Ford oval installed on the central grill it is absolutely huge.

To the vertical and robust front we must add a completely horizontal hood, with ribs on both sides, 20-inch alloy wheels in a two-color finish and a rear in which, here, we find certain reminiscences of the Explorer’s past. The third window, already past the C-pillar, with that peculiar inclination, makes the appearance of the new Explorer bear a certain relationship with that of its predecessors.

Also noteworthy is the presence of a large, hands-free, electrically operated boot lid in which the rear window cannot be opened independently. In return, we find a concession to aesthetics with four – four! – “almost real” tailpipes. Let me explain: they are metal tubes, really, but in which the final exhaust cannula through which the gases pass have been diverted to the ground vertically. Undoubtedly, give the Explorer a much more sporty and exotic image, at least from my point of view.

The interior of the Ford Explorer: out tight

Once we have managed to climb the Ford explorer -something that can be complicated for people with certain mobility problems or with very short legs due to the height of the seat benches- we have before us a cabin in which the main virtue is space.

The dashboard has been designed with American tastes in mind, with large buttons and a central screen positioned vertically, similar to how it is installed in the Ford Mustang Mach-e, but with much more restrained dimensions. We also have at our disposal a digital screen for the instrumentation, a display that we already know from other Ford.

The materials with which the interior of the Ford Explorer is built look good on a visual level, but the reliability is that they are not as refined as you would expect from a € 75,000 SUV. And it is that some parts creak when I support my fingers, while, when I look closely, I can observe certain mismatches and certain looseness in some switches and buttons. In any case, It is not a major problem or something that can be decisiveEspecially for the type of customer Ford directs this car to.

But if I have to highlight something about the interior of the Ford Explorer, it is its space on board, and again I perceive that the conception of the car is American: the seats – especially the front ones – are hugeThey have leather upholstery and heating in both the first and second rows. For the front passengers, we also have ventilation, massage, electrical adjustment and, in the case of the driver, memory. The steering wheel, by the way, also has electrical regulation.

The second row of seats can be adjusted both longitudinally and vertically, since the inclination of the seat is variable. The result is five seats adaptable to any need, in which five people will travel comfortably. You need more? No problem: The Ford Explorer hides two more seats in the trunk that, by the way, fold and unfold completely electrically from buttons located on the side of the trunk.

All car seats have specific vents and cup holders: 100% “American style”

Speaking of the trunk: with the 7 seats in operation, the cargo space cubes 240 liters, a capacity that rises to 635 liters when the two third row seats are folded down, also finding a practical double bottom to store the charging cables. If we also fold the second row of seats, the capacity to load packages exceeds 2000 liters.

When I start the Ford Explorer, the surprise comes

The technical figures of the Explorer are interesting to say the least: the gigantic American SUV is powered by a plug-in hybrid system composed of an engine 3.0 V6 Ecoboost turbocharged and direct injection with 363 hp and 555 NM which is coupled with an electric motor with 102 hp and 300 NM to offer a combined power of 457 hp. The maximum torque is even more striking: 825 NM.

To transmit all that power to the ground Ford Explorer is equipped with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that transmits power to the ground through a permanent all-wheel drive system. The performance figures, on paper, are also very remarkable with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6 seconds and a top speed of 230 km / h.

The approved average consumption is 3.1 liters / 100 km, and by offering an electric range of more than 40 kilometers (in this case 42 km) receives the ZERO label from the DGT. Speaking of autonomy: the Ford Explorer equips a lithium-ion battery with 10.3 kWh of useful capacity, capable of recharging in alternating current with a maximum power of 3.6 kW, which would imply a full charge in about 3 and a half hours.

The Ford Explorer weighs, altogether, something more than 2,400 kg, which together with the dimensions that we have reviewed before makes that, when starting to circulate, I take things slowly, without haste, at least until I adapt to the set that I am driving from my air-conditioned “tower”.

However, reality is once again in charge of putting things in their place: Ford has resorted to a fixed-rate suspension with a fairly stiff set-up, which makes the body movements very controlled, so that there is practically no roll or pitch. This, coupled with the enormous power reserve available to the powertrain, means that the Ford Explorer can roll much faster than you might imagine..

And it is that on twisty roads, the Ford Explorer manages to make me smile: the gigantic American SUV is surprisingly agile (within what it fits, it is certainly not a Ford Fiesta), capable of linking curves with a certain speed to the point of that, once the chassis and tires meet their adhesion limit, there is a small and controlled slip of the four wheels, giving rise to a driving profile of the most fun. I’m having a great time, things as they are, something that my companions cannot say.

Subjected to the forces generated by the Explorer, the rest of the occupants of the car (especially those in the second and third row of seats) sway from side to side as they remind me of the kind of car I am driving, so I decide to reduce pace and hit the open road.

On fast roads the Explorer offers its best face thanks to a high ride quality and a very well worked insulation: at 120 km / h the heat engine barely exceeds 1,800 revolutions and that the laminated side windows work together to eliminate any sound coming from the outside.

Sadly, the stiff suspension mentioned earlier falls short of offering the expected comfort. of a 7-seater family SUV, since in the face of small imperfections in the asphalt it appears dry and somewhat bounces. Off the asphalt, by the way, the Explorer stands out for its traction capacity, but not for its dimensions, so that it is comfortable on roads, but not off them.

The electric range of 42 kilometers can be transformed into 50 or even 55 kilometers when driving only through the city in a calm and efficient way, although it can also be reduced to 30, or even 25 kilometers, if we are in a hurry and only circulate on the highway. Once the battery runs out, the average consumption on a long trip is around 8-8.6 liters / 100 km, a figure that in my opinion is not bad considering the power, weight and aerodynamics of the whole.

Ford Explorer is available with everything

Aware of its complicated fit in the European market, Ford has decided to bring the Ford Explorer to Spain in a single ST-Line version, without any possibility of additional equipment beyond metallic paint. In this way, the Ford Explorer is priced at € 73,300, being much cheaper than its potential premium alternatives, especially when matching equipment.

Speaking of equipment: LED headlights with automatic high beams, autonomous emergency braking, leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, panoramic sunroof, sound equipment signed by B&O, keyless entry and start system, digital instrumentation, 220V plug, 360º camera system with automatic parking, electric boot lid with hands-free system, tri-zone climate control …all this (and much more) is standard.

In summary, the Ford Explorer is shown as an SUV with more than remarkable dynamic aptitudes, with a first-class standard equipment and a more than enough powertrain thanks to exceptional power levels that, yes, it is not convenient to take out of the roads.