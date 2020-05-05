Ford’s imposing SUV arrives to position itself as a great rival with excellent price and quality in the Spanish market, a strategy that will shake its rivals

Since the announcement of its launch, the new Ford Explorer 2021 It promised to be one of the vehicles that would maintain an excellent quality and price ratio, and now, upon arrival in Spain, the imposing SUV Fulfill its promise and launch with an extra offer.

The Ford Explorer 2021 7-seater is postulated as the most interesting alternative in its category thanks to its 457 HP plug-in hybrid engine and its 7-seater series that make it an SUV that claims to be a rival to cars like the Audi Q7 eTFSI, the Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV, the Range Rover Sport PHEV or even the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but with a more affordable price.

Ford Explorer 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

The unique finish available on the Ford Explorer leaves no room for customization, as its objective is to be unbeatable in price, and for this reason the Explorer 2021 lands on the Spanish market with a final price with a launch offer included.

According to the Diariomotor portal, the Ford Explorer 2021 is for sale from 70,711 euros as a special launch offer linked to a financing plan. Thus, the retail price of the Ford Explorer is 79,350 euros corresponding to a closed amount, since the Explorer range does not allow more customization than choosing between a catalog of 6 paints for your body.

The Ford SUV shows a more sporty look thanks to its only available finish, the ST-Line, which also stands out for a very wide endowment of equipment where we find: 12.3 ″ digital instrument cluster, 10 multimedia system, 1 ″ compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G internet connection, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, tri-zone climate control, heated seats for first and second row, folding third row of seats, electric tailgate with hands-free function, B&O sound system with 14 speakers and 980 watts, Full-LED lighting and 20-inch wheels.

