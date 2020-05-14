It has a power of 457 horses and a maximum torque of 825 Newton meter

Can travel up to 44 kilometers in 100% electric mode

The new Ford Explorer 2020 arrives in Europe with a 457 horsepower plug-in hybrid engine with which it is capable of towing up to 2,500 kilos of weight. Inside there is capacity for up to seven passengers.

The Ford Explorer 2020 arrives in Europe with plug-in hybrid mechanics under its skin that rivals models like the Land Rover Range Rover PHEV or the Audi Q7. It is therefore one of the models that Ford puts into action as a consequence of its aggressive electrification strategy unveiled during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

FORD EXPLORER 2020: OUTDOOR

As far as aesthetics are concerned, the Ford Explorer 2020 that reaches Europe does not differ little from the American, beyond the presence of the cargo socket located on the left front wing.

Initially, the American SUV comes to our market with the ST-Line finish, which has, among other things, 20-inch wheels with a black machined finish, a grille in glossy black and roof bars in the same color.

FORD EXPLORER 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the Ford Explorer 2020 It has a capacity for seven passengers distributed in three rows of seats. There is about a meter of height in each one of them and more than one and a half of space for the shoulders and hips of the occupants of the first and second row.

The front seats feature electric adjustment with ten positions. They also have heating and ventilation, as well as a massage function. Those in the second row are heated, plus privacy panes that extend to the third row and the rear area.

In the interior of the American vehicle there are five 12-volt power outlets, two USB ports for the first and second row, 12 cup holders and a three-zone climate control.

The steering wheel is heated.

The touch screen of the multimedia system, which is the SYNC 3It is placed vertically and is 10.1 inches in size.

The boot capacity moves between 123 liters with all seats enabled and 2,274 in the case of this, those in the second and third row are folded down.

FORD EXPLORER 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Ford Explorer 2020 presents various assistants to driving. They are from the game, Active Park Assist 2, which allows fully automatic maneuvers, the Blind Spot Information system with Cross Traffic Alert, the Reverse Braking Assistant, the Pre-Collision Assistant with Active Braking capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Signal Recognition and Lane Centering.

Ford includes in the Explorer 2020 a 980-watt premium B&O sound system with 14 speakers.

The application FordPass offers new features to enhance the user experience of an electrified vehicle. This includes the ability to monitor battery charge levels, search for a charging station, charge and travel logs, and features designed to help drivers make the most of their charge by preselecting the times of Charge to better utilize your electric rates, set your desired charge levels, and be notified of any charge level reached.

FORD EXPLORER 2020: MECHANICAL

The Ford Explorer 2020 is powered by a motor plug-in hybrid with 457 horsepower and a maximum torque of 825 Newton meter of torque. The thermal part is a 3.0-liter V6, while the electrical part is made up of a motor, a generator and a 13.6 kilowatt hour battery.

The gear associated with the engine is a ten-speed automatic. The drive system is total, and features a terrain management system with seven different driving modes.

The vehicle’s towing capacity is 2,500 kilos.

In electric mode It can cover up to 44 kilometers according to WLTP, the same protocol that announces an average fuel consumption of 3.1 liters per 100 kilometers and emissions of 71 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

It takes less than 5 hours and 50 minutes to fully charge the battery from an external 230-volt power supply, while it takes less than 4 hours from the optional Ford Connected Wallbox wall box or a public charging station compatible with the FordPass Charging Network. hours and 20 minutes.

FORD EXPLORER 2020: PRICE

The price of the Ford Explorer 2020 is currently unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/14/2020 Ford reveals the details of the Explorer 2020 for the Spanish market. 09/11/2019 Presence of the Ford Explorer at the Frankfurt Motor Show. 04/03/2019 Presentation of the model.

.