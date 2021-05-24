Ford escape se 4×2, the entry hybrid arrived in colombia 2021

Ford put the entrance step to your world of hybrid vans with the introduction to the Colombian market of the variant SE 4×2 for the Escape thus joining the editions SE Sport 4×2 and Titanium 4×4.

Thus, the new Ford Escape SE 4×2 hybrid it has a gasoline engine 2.5L Atkinson cycle, that together with another electric, deliver a 200 horse power and that gives you the option of handling in mode 100 percent electric at low speeds and in urban traffic and that work together when the demand for power is greater.

This, along with its 4×2 configuration that offers less weight, also gives you lower fuel consumption and greater efficiency that, depending on the brand, can give you a autonomy of up to 1,200 kilometers with a fuel tank.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

This system for Ford Escape is of a pure hybridization, which means that you don’t have to ‘plug it in’ to recharge your lithium ion batteries, which are also charged with a regenerative braking system.

On safety matter, It has 7 airbags and also equips the Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package that integrates technologies such as an advanced anti-collision assistant with pedestrian detection, detection and alerts on vehicles that may be in the blind spot and cross traffic alert.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

As for the entertainment systems, it has a system of wireless charging for cell phones and system SYNC 3.4 connectivity with screen 8 inch touch, which will allow you to control music and calls through voice commands.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

Price

The new Ford Escape SE 4×2 hybrid is located on the entry line of the line with a price of 125 million pesos.

Ford Escape Hybrid SE 4×2

FACT

The Ford Escape Titanium 4×4 Hybrid now includes a new trapezoidal grille with chrome cross bars and a set of 19 ”sports wheels with a new appearance and inside is a new upholstery with dual-tone leather and contrasting inserts. Its price is 155 million pesos.

