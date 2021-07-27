Ford creates a fragrance for those nostalgic for gasoline

Enlarge

ACD July 27, 2021

Ford has created a fragrance for those nostalgic for gasoline cars. who fear that with the electric ones everything will end.

The auto industry is on a path, apparently no reverse, towards electrification. And here the nostalgic for gasoline or the “petrolheads” will miss the cars powered by this fuel.

To alleviate this, Ford has created a premium fragrance that should satisfy the desire of those who crave the scent of traditional engines. Baptized with the name of “Mach-Eau”, the company has collaborated with the prestigious perfume supplier Olfiction to create this motor scent.

Something electric buyers will miss

In a survey by Ford, one in five drivers indicated that the smell of gasoline is what they would miss the most if they switched to an electric vehicle, and nearly 70 percent said they would miss the smell of gasoline to some extent. In addition, gasoline also ranked as a more popular scent than wine and cheese, and pretty much the same as the smell of new books.

«Judging by the results of our survey, the sensory appeal of gasoline cars is still something drivers are reluctant to give up. The ‘Mach-Eau’ fragrance has been designed to give you notes of the fuel fragrance you still crave. It should last long enough for the performance of the Mustang Mach E GT to make any other doubts evaporate as well, “said Jay Ward, Director of Product Communication, Ford of Europe.

According to the car company, in addition to reminiscent of gasoline, the fragrance contains notes reminiscent of almond benzaldehyde, a odor associated with car interiors, and para-cresol, which provides the rubber smell from tires. Plus, they were blended with blue ginger, lavender, geranium, and sandalwood for added smoky, metallic, and gummy notes. The company also included an “animal element”, reminiscent of horses, to nod to Mustang heritage.