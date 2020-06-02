It’s called micronAir proTect and can be installed on almost all models

Created by subject matter specialist Freudenberg

Ford announces the arrival of a new and improved filter that is capable of mitigating the consequences of allergy and allergic rhinitis, two recurring problems in the population during the time of year in question.

MicronAir proTect. That’s what the new ford filter that allows vehicle users to equip it to mitigate the effects of allergy and allergic rhinitis. In fact, this new piece developed by the experts of Freudenberg it is capable of stopping a large number of harmful germs, allergens or even viruses.

The filter Ford micronAir proTect It can trap 0.05 micron particles, which is less than a thousandth of the thickness of human hair. It is installed in the vehicle’s ventilation system and is capable of diluting the concentration of harmful particles entering the passenger compartment and removing drops containing viruses as quickly as possible. For this, it has an activated carbon element that actively protects against contamination and a multilayer microfiber barrier that traps the smallest particles, dust and pollen.

This new filter has a 99.9% effective in inactivating viruses. Yes, Ford warns that it is still too dangerous to consider such effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. However Freudenberg expect it to achieve the same effectiveness.

All dealers of Ford They can already supply and install the micronAir proTect filter, which is available for Fiesta, Puma, EcoSport, Focus, Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy. Transit Courier and Tourneo Courier will be joining soon.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.