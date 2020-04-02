Ford had planned to reopen its plants in North America on April 6, however, announced its postponement until further notice.

After the pandemic that the coronavirus has generated in the world, Ford and various signatures of cars they were forced to close their vehicle manufacturing factories, as a health security measure to prevent the spread of contagion among employees.

Ford had made the decision to resume activities at some of its complexes the next 6 of AprilHowever, today the company announced that it is delaying the restart of production in North America until further notice, to protect its collaborators, this after having evaluated the possibility of reactivating its production at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant on the aforementioned date and several key plants in the United States.

“The well-being and safety of our workforce, distributors, customers, partners and communities is our priority. We are working closely with union leaders to develop additional health and safety processes in order to keep our employees safe, “he reported. Kumar Galhotra, President of Ford North America.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the US firm planned to resume activities at the truck complexes in Dearborn and Kentucky, as well as the Ohio assembly plants also on April 6, while the Transit line in Kansas, the stamping and diversified manufacturing in Dearborn, Sharonville transmission and part in Van Dyke, engines in Lima and components in Rawsonville would reopen on April 14.

Ford, General Motors, FCA, and even teams of Formula 1 They are supporting to mitigate a little the damage that the coronavirus pandemic has left behind, and in the case of Ford, it is manufacturing air purifying respirators in conjunction with 3M.

The firm of the blue oval is also working together with GE Healthcare to expand production of a simplified version of GE Healthcare’s existing ventilator design to assist patients with respiratory failure or shortness of breath.

