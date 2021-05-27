Ford Celebrates Ranger’s European Success With Raptor Special Edition

The pick up´s They are one of the most misunderstood segments in the market. It is true that the first generations of these models were solely and exclusively designed for hard work. But that has changed, and a lot, with the new generations. So much that firms like Mercedes-Benz decided to enter it. The failure of the German house was resounding, but you show how Ford, Toyota or Mitsubishi dominate a high number of sales.

Europe it is one of the hardest regions to “attack” for this type of model. Not in vain, the best-selling pickup is the Ford Ranger and, although Toyota does not like it, a long way from the Hilux. So much so that last year 42,941 Ranger units were registered for the 25,331 Hilux deliveries. It is for this reason, that the Blue Oval has not thought twice and has launched a special version to celebrate its success with the public.

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition offers a more aggressive aesthetic thanks to new “trims”

Its about Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition. As you can understand, it is one of the most powerful and “badass” options in the range. The sad thing is that it is basically a visual package that adds certain aesthetic improvements inside and outside. First of all, it stands out for three new shades to dress your body: Performance Blue, Conquer Gray and Frozen White. As a complement, several stickers appear …

Thus, we have the matte black painted twin bands with red contrast lines. This element extends from the hood to the tailgate that gives access to the cargo bath. The roof, the rear wings or the bottom also show off them. The bumper, the door handles and the front grill are finished in tone Matt black. In addition, the front tow hooks are painted in contrast red.

Inside there are also changes. It seems more sporty, although this is more due to the addition of a few red stitching on the steering wheel, the instrument panel and the doors. As a complement there is a leather upholstery exclusive to this version. In addition, and also exclusively, it has a instrument panel Raceway Gray. Finally we are going to talk about his technique. Being destined for Europe, the heart that beats under its hood is diesel …

As you can guess, it is entrusted to the 2.0 EcoBlue Bi-turbo block with 213 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque. Its management is entrusted to a 10-speed automatic cut-off transmission. Among the advantages, the Ford Performance chassis has a higher height of 5.1 centimeters. And so far we can read, because until it reaches the dealerships, in October, we will not have its price. We will have to wait a little longer…

