DETROIT.- Ford is recalling around 2.5 million vehicles in the US. USA, Canada and other places due to door lock problem and brake fluid leak.

In a statement, Ford explained that the door latch overhaul call covers more than 2.1 million cars, SUVs, and trucks in the United States. Latches can fail and cause doors to open while vehicles are in motion. It is the third recall for the same problem.

Ford is also calling nearly 344,000 F-150 trucks in the United States and Canada for review to repair a brake master cylinder fluid leak. The company says the problem has caused seven low-speed accidents with two injuries.

Ford has had persistent quality issues with latches, some car transmissions, and other issues that have hurt its results.

The company said Wednesday that previous door latch removals were made due to faulty tabs that could break and fail in high temperatures. Doors usually don’t close if there is a fault, but if they do close, they could reopen while the vehicles are moving.

Vehicles previously recalled may not have had the latches replaced or the repairs may not have been performed correctly, the company said in a statement.

Owners will have the option to inspect the latch date codes and check online to see if the previous two recalls were successful or if more service is needed. Those who do not want to do the inspection, and those whose latches need to be replaced will be asked to go to the dealers.

The recall covers vehicles in the United States and includes the Ford Focus from 2012 to 2015, the Ford Fusion from 2013 to 2014, the Ford Fiesta from 2011 to 2014, and the Ford Escape and C-Max from 2013 to 2015. The 2013 and 2014 Lincoln MKZ, 2015 Lincoln MKC, 2015 Ford Mustang and 2014-2016 Ford Transit Connect van. Not all vehicles from those model years are included.

The review for the brake fluid problem covers certain F-150s from 2014 to 2017 in the US. USA and Canada. F-Series trucks are the best-selling vehicles in the United States.

All recalled vehicles have 3.5-liter turbocharged engines. Ford says that fluid can be spilled from the master cylinder to the front wheel circuit. Depending on how much fluid is lost, the front brakes could lose much of their braking ability, but the rear brakes would work. This can lengthen braking distances and possibly cause a crash.

Ford says in a statement that the driver could hear a chime or receive a warning light on the dash. It could also take more pressure on the pedal to stop the car.

Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and brake booster if it leaks.

In 2016, Ford called the 2013 and 2014 versions of the trucks for review for the same problem. That same year, the government opened an investigation to see if the recall should have covered older models. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration remains open.

To verify if your car is among those affected, enter here.