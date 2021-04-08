Ford bronco sport: test drive and official launch of this very spirited 4×4

Up hill, literally, that’s how the extensive test drive we ran on the new Ford bronco sport that the brand launched in Colombia. The day started in the best or worst way, depending on how you want to see it, because it began with the cloudy sky and a insistent rain which for several hours ruled over the skies of the Cundiboyacense highlands.

Under the rain that did not subside, we started from Chía and to familiarize ourselves with the new Ford 4×4 we took the North Highway towards Tunja. The single pint and size of the Bronco sport they made more than one on the road stop with an admiring face. In the meantime, I address the comfort of the chairs, the ride height and the response of the 2.0 turbo engine liters they anticipated a great morning. A brutal acceleration caused that from time to time we ‘filled’ the mirrors of the vehicles that we caught up with and we passed like an exhalation, without warming up, or the slightest effort.

The response was always impressive and rather you have to learn to tame that ‘colt’ before getting used to his spirits and his furious whinny. Still in ‘drive‘and without the aids of the paddles behind the wheel, the gears will reel off at full speed and feel the back attached to the seat they become an experience on which a smile rides.

Soon the asphalt ran out and we began to climb up country roads, uncovered but with a good livelihood, which served to prove another of the arguments of the Ford Bronco Sport, the suspension. There is not the slightest complaint when driving over holes or gravel, the independent suspension back and forth gives stretching chair and specially designed shock absorbers make this traffic fluffy and make the driver feel that he is going sitting on a mighty sofa.

From time to time he surprised the pavement with annoying bumps that force you to slow down and become a annoying echo inside most cars, but not in the Bronco Sport, as in the holes and regardless of speed, ride comfort will give you turn up the volume to silence well the soundproofing It is another of the velvety values ​​of a truck that is enjoyed on and off the roads.

Precisely, in less than an hour of travel, the real adventure arrived. In the vicinity of Neusa reservoir,

.Ford had prepared the most special tests with slopes that the Bronco sport it began to devour with the avidity of a last flight and that from the first stage they began to incline more and more.

The first one was intimidating because it was a mix between slope and clay and rocks to side and side and you had to enter a tunnel that nature made with the help of trees and brush on the side and side of a path where the truck was barely covered. The rain then paused, as if to begin the ascent of the caravan, but the damage had already been done, the soil was very loose.

However, the complex challenge had a technological ‘lifesaver’ well the Bronco Sport, in addition to the 4×4 and the differential lock, it has a handling option for slippery terrain among others seven driving options. This meant that, once all the systems were activated, it was only necessary to hold the foot on the accelerator, in moderation, and the hands dominating the steering wheel to be able to avoid a pair of stones and a curve that increased the difficulty of the climb.

In the end, the platoon completed the mountain first prize in an exercise that completely did the truck and its traction system and that became a first recharge of confidence in its imposing capacity. But it would not be the only one, nor the most difficult.

Right away, a curtain of rain came once more on a short section of asphalt fabric that had to be faced and that had an even greater incline than the previous one. We had to stop several times at the edge of the road to allow the passage of all types of vehicles in Wrong Way and there it became a blessing braking system on slopes that with a single button on the console allows that once the vehicle is braked, this pedal can be released, and as an incentive of comfort, the truck does not roll backwards even if you are looking at the sky. Small but great detail of the Ford Bronco Sport, Like many others.

And a respite came. After these two slopes, we circumscribe the Neusa reservoir and we approached its water mirror in the only moderately flat part that we reached. Although it was not like doing yoga because we entered a pastureland in which again the traction and the driving modes put their quota to make the step no unexpected contortions.

But the calm lasted as long as it took for the rain to fall again. After interning between a Pine forest and with a panoramic view that would envy any Swiss postcard, we entered a path of land and water, slippery like soap and we reached the foot of a hill whose top was lost in the undergrowth, a ramp with an unconquerable incline that made us shrink. courage.

Again, it was necessary to appeal to the aid. With the driving mode for mud and ruts and the 4×4 traction on we started the odyssey of climbing through that trap. On the first attempt the cart turned into a colt that looked like indomitable because the irregularity of the route, the black putty of the earth, the rain and the rocks floating from time to time made it pull up and throw kicks for both sides and sometimes it was necessary to let it hang up and stop, to be able to stop the pulsations, regain momentum and resume.

The help of the rear differential lock and to take a career on a surface in which the slightest mistake meant encasing oneself in a streaky thicket of unpredictable ending, but with blind faith in those 376 Nm of torque well applied and their horses at full gallop gradually made the Ford bronco sport He will show his wild temperament, because like a beast he ended up climbing to the highest peak that the reservoir has.

But it did not end there. As if that were not enough, the water that continued to fall transformed the path into a mud full of puddles that hid some chubby rocks that threatened to damage the truck and on more than one occasion, passing diagonally as the norm requires, we saw the ground up close. However, and without a scratch, we were able to complete this journey, with a spirit that Rough, he clung to more and more confidence to overcome what came ahead.

At the top of the route we started our descent, already enjoying the landscape and entertaining the journey with the surround sound of the sound system Bang & Olufsen and thus began the way back that returned us to the usual environment.

Once again, with the sport mode running, the Ford Bronco Sport devoured the miles and the right pedal didn’t even bottom out. Like a spark it was projected on the horizon and crossed as if it were a third of its size. He did not threaten to pull out his tail, there were no threats of violence, it was all civility, its stability was as brilliant as its traction. It even detected the traffic signs, showed its cross traffic alerts, the collision alert sensors flashed, or rather, it only needed to speak to accompany even more on the road.

In a few minutes we reached the goal, after more than 7 hours driving, with the night as a shelter and the rain already sent to sleep, and the feeling is only one: driving the new Ford Bronco Sport is an unbeatable experience, it gives a feeling that gives tickle, tickles all over the body and soul, the kind that make you long to put your hands on your wheel once again.

The ‘cinchas’ of the Bronco

The Ford Bronco Sport brings many details that make it one of a kind.

1. It has several ‘Easter eggs’ or reminiscences of the history, capacity and habitat of this vehicle. One of them, the three original Bronco bodies hidden in the fuel loading area.

two. The infotainment system is very easy to use and the luggage compartment doubles as a table, with fold-out ‘legs’ for multiple services. It supports 15 kilos and has a slide.

3. It has camping lights on the inside of the tailgate that can even be steered and have a good range of illumination. In addition, there is a bottle opener built into the right corner. Up to wireless charger and roof bars.

Four. The Wildtrak variant will be the only one with an interior moonroof and two-tone bodywork.

5. Although we didn’t test it, the other variant, called Big Bend, has nicer 18-inch designer wheels, while the other fits 17-inch wheels. It also differs in the grille, the lights and the interior. Also in the engine that for the ‘Big’ is 1.5 liters and 181HP. In that difference there is a jump of 25 million, because it costs 130 million pesos.

6. The only thing against him is that he consumes like a runaway horse, but his appetite more than pays for the strength of his muscles. And who has for whiskey …