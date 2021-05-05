Ford bronco sport: prove that it is a 4×4 with all the laws

In a post made by the pro and stunt pilot Vaughn Gittin Jr. in your account Instagram the off-road capability of the Ford Bronco Sport, which is the younger brother of the new Ford Bronco and that we already have in the country.

This Ford Bronco Sport, under the command of Loren Healy, an expert 4×4 pilot, was able to climb a steep stretch of rocks on one of America’s toughest off-road tours, the Hell’s Gate in the Moab desert.

This truck, in its variant Badlands, climb without any problem through this rock hill and although at times it does not have all four wheels resting on the surface, its ascent it doesn’t stop until it reaches the top.

The modifications that were made to this edition Badlands of the Ford bronco sport They were minimal, just a few ‘off-road’ tires and a RTR kit which raised in less than 4 centimeters the original suspension. Nothing more.

