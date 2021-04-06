Ford bronco sport launch in colombia

‘Striking’ is the term that best describes the new Ford Bronco Sport SUV, especially the Wildtrak version provided with a ‘retro’ aesthetic that leaves nothing to chance in terms of design and pays a fair tribute to the model of the same name. was born in 1966 to face the Willys CJ-5, absolute dominator of the wild scene of the time. Clearly, this is not just another SUV in the picture. because it collects all the differences of its times and places them in an extremely attractive contemporary product from the aesthetic to the mechanical.

Just look at the front, with the units of light drawn as circles and the grille that leaves out the word Ford present in the lattice of the 60s and replaces it with the name Bronco to leave no doubt that it is the reincarnation of that model, although dressed here as an SUV, as demanded by the canons of current automotive fashion.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

There are many details that reveal his desire to emulate the pioneer of the saga. For example, the angled and almost square shape of the frame (although four doors and not two as it used to be), the generous 244mm ground clearance and of course the two-tone bodywork, which proposed white for the ceiling and uprights in the model of that time and does the same today, but making use of the black color.

The size also does justice to his great-great-grandfather, although – to tell the truth – it is typical of this particular proposal, since the three-door model and the long version of four that will appear one day in these parts are much more robust and provide technical solutions comparable to vehicles intended for the toughest work, such as Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Mitsubishi Montero or Toyota Land Cruiser.

But even despite its familiar style, the Bronco Sport Wildtrak that is already on sale in the country includes off-road solutions that allow it to move without problem in the open. The independent suspension off-roadrecognized as HOSS by Ford, high-performance shock absorbers Exclusive to this version, the dual-clutch rear-wheel drive unit and the differential lock function give away the intention of placing it in that segment, in addition to the traction mode selector that does not include low, but the possibility of altering the grip when soil to circulate on rough terrain without major setbacks through the selector recognized as GOAT by the brand.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Cruise control for off-road trails and, of course, the 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine, 250 horsepower and 376 Nm of torque, also help with this purpose and allow the Bronco Sport Wildtrak to navigate unapologetic in difficult conditions and accelerate forcefully on the highway, as we were able to verify during the days that it was in our possession and that we took the opportunity to roll it equally on dirt and pavement to verify, through the vehicle’s computer registration, an average consumption of 26 kilometers per gallon at the height of Bogotá.

Acceleration is effective, although it reveals bumps between gears when the pedal is depressed decisively in automatic mode, a feeling less obvious if you go to the shift paddles located on the side and side of the steering wheel and that, on the contrary, make it feel like the sports car that it is.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Comfort in front of the command center also contributes to that feeling of sportiness, since it contemplates a 6.5-inch analog dashboard (from 4.2 Big Bend version) and an eight-inch central screen from where you can manipulate Waze, Android Auto and CarPlay through Ford’s renowned Sync 3.4 system, equipped with a GPS that discovers the location of the vehicle on a 3D map.

The automatic operation of the windshield wipers and lights, as well as the forward collision warning, were also of great help during driving tests in rain and traffic, and recognition of speed limits reminded us at times we had to slow him down.

All of these systems are specific to the Wildtrak trim level and not to the Big Bend model, which includes all-wheel drive and eight-speed box, but lacks several of the driving aids and the comfort systems described here and, unlike the model we drive, it is powered by a three-cylinder 1.5-liter Ecoboost engine with a very respectable 181 horsepower and 258 Nm of torque.

Keys

– The front of the new Bronco emulates that of the 60s, with Led technology headlights that mimic the roundness of the original model lights and a rectangular grill with the word Bronco highlighted in white.

– The tiered deck gives it a sporty feel and allows good space for the three passengers in the rear area, which have practical pockets and handles for bottles or flashlights on the backs of the front seats.

– The horizontal pleats that run through the doors from front to back, such as those that adorn the black side trim, serve for aerodynamics and help with the off-road ‘look’ envisioned by its designers.

– The rear LED lights mimic those of the original model and are located to the side and side of the trunk lid, also armed with the large Bronco word and a small Ford logo located on the left side.

– The 17-inch wheels were painted gray on the Wildtrak, while those on the Big Bend are predominantly black and 18-inches. The ground clearance is 218 and 198 millimeters, respectively.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Figure

833 Liters is the boot volume of the Wildtrak version, and 920 that of the Big Bend model. With the rear seatbacks folded they reach 1,726 and 1,846 liters, respectively.

Fact

The mats are made of thick rubber and can be hosed down after each shift. The boot has a raised base capable of stretching outward to be used as a work or support table for typical camping items, such as coffee thermos, backpacks or cameras, and one of the rear posts includes a practical bottle opener. bottles.

Differentiating interior

Inside, the Big Bend and Wildtrak models set a distance, especially in finishes and comfort solutions. The superior version has heated front seats with a sporty cut and covered in leather (in fabric those of the entry model), as well as the steering wheel, which in both models includes commands for the control of the computer and the infotainment system. Details such as the storage under the rear bench, the Bang & Olufsen sound installation with 10 speakers and subwoofer, the shift paddles on the helm, the 180-degree front camera and the ambient lighting are typical of the Wildtrak proposal.

Data sheet

Ford Bronco Sport Wildtrak / 155 million pesos / United States

ENGINE: 2.0 liter Ecoboost

POWER: 250 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 376 Nm at 3,000 rpm

CASE: 8-speed SelectShift

DRIVE: 4×4

SAFETY: 7 airbags, Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, Torque Vector Control, 180 degree front and rear camera

BODYWORK: SUV

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Competitors

Subaru Forester Eyesight / 140 million pesos / Japan

ENGINE: 2.498 cm3

POWER: 182 horses at 5,800 rpm

TORQUE: 239 Nm at 4,400 rpm

CASE: Lineatronic CVT

DRIVE: 4×4

SAFETY: 7 airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot and cross traffic alerts, automatic braking in reverse

BODYWORK: SUV

Subaru Forester Eyesight

Toyota RAV4 Limited / 156.3 million pesos / Japan

ENGINE: 2.487 cm3

POWER: 204 horses at 6,600 rpm

TORQUE: 243 Nm at 4,000-5,000 rpm

CASE: 8-speed automatic

DRIVE: 4×4

SAFETY: 7 airbags, ABS brakes with assistance and brake distribution, Isofix anchors, camera, hill start assistant

BODYWORK: SUV

Toyota RAV4 Limited