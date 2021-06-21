Ford bronco rtr – created to honor the memory of henry ford

Ford created a Rough very special and for now the most extreme that leaves the factory. It is a unique RTR edition which is based on the variant Big bend and with bodywork 4 doors which will serve to honor the memory of the founder of the firm, Henry Ford.

Ford Bronco RTR, in memory of Henry Ford

East Ford Bronco RTR It also had the special intervention of the acrobatic pilot, Vaughn Gittin, Jr., who is now in charge of the ‘hypnotizing’ Gymkhanas that Ken Block used to do.

Thus, the Bronco RTR received a special painting called Black shadow and special decorations, also in a dark tone, which highlights the more aggressive side of the 4×4. Accordingly, add a RTR grill flanked by special lights, lower guards and a tubular rear bumper that replaces the original and gives it a greater angle of departure.

Ford Bronco RTR, in memory of Henry Ford

This Ford Bronco it also features a canvas roof, auxiliary roof lights, graphics showing the topography of Fair Lane, home of Henry Ford, 17-inch RTR wheels with tires Nitto Ridge Grappler and a wheel holder, also from RTR.

The cabin is also unique because this Bronco RTR has two-tone upholstery and walnut trim and trim, and as a special detail, the millaré has a copper plate hand carved that was made with the Henry Ford’s house roof.

Ford Bronco RTR, in memory of Henry Ford

The other elements are more ‘mundane’. East Ford Bronco RTR unique features a SYNC4 infotainment system from 8 inches, audio with six speakers and a Blizzard Box cooler.

In mechanics, it has a four-cylinder EcoBoost engine Y 2.3 liters what produces 300 horsepower and 441 Nm of torque and that is attached to an automatic transmission of ten speeds.

Ford Bronco RTR, in memory of Henry Ford

This is a special preparation of which only this unit will be made since the Bronco RTR and it will be drawn in a raffle that aims to restore Fair Lane Estate, in Dearborn, Michigan, which was the home of Henry ford and that it is a historical monument in the United States.

Besides of Ford Bronco RTR the winner will also receive a Hi-Lift jack and a 72-hour survival kit.

Ford Bronco RTR, in memory of Henry Ford

FACT

The first 2021 Ford Bronco was put up for auction for charitable purposes and it was possible to sell for more than one million dollars.