Ford bronco: its engines have more power and torque than advertised

The 2021 Ford Bronco does not stop adding benefits and ‘washers’ that make it more and more attractive with a 4×4 not only strong, resistant and capable, but also very versatile and with unique details that make it a vehicle different from all those in its segment now add another good news to your story: their engines have more horsepower and torque than advertised.

At first, Ford would have revealed two engines to accompany its new Bronco: a 2.3-liter 4-cylinder Ecoboost displacement, which is supported by a turbocharger, and which, according to the brand, delivered 270 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque.

Ford Bronco First Edition

But apparently, and according to an official Ford brochure that establishes all the technical specifications of this entry engine, it is revealed that the figures delivered were wrong because it actually gives 300 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque maximum. Even using the lower octane fuel, 2.3 could reach 275HP and 427 Nm of torque, which is an increase anyway.

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door

But it wasn’t the only ‘bug’. For editing stop Of the new Ford bronco which is also equipped with a Ecoboost but V6 of 2.7 liters turbo, the maximum figures that the brand delivered in principle were of 310 horsepower and 542 Nm of torque.

Well, according to the same leaked document, this top edition of the Ford Bronco would have a V6 that delivers 330 horsepower Y 562 Nm of torque, as in the previous case, 20 Nm of additional torque, but the sum of 20 instead of the 30 horses that in the 2.3 liters.

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door

This fact seems to be confirmed by the stupendous performance shown by the new ford bronco in the multiple test scenarios this truck has been taken to 4×4.

A piece of news that is a good balm after Ford reported that he was suffering production delays the Bronco due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and that as a consequence should discontinue it for two weeks from May 17, next.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The F150 Lightning is here

In addition to the news of the Ford Bronco, the brand prepares the launch within a week of the electric variant of its legendary pick up, the F-150.

Among the novelties, his name was confirmed: It will be called the F-150 Lightning. It was also confirmed that it will have two electric motors and with them it will be the F-150 with the most power and torque ever.

Debuts on next May 19.

