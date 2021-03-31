Ford bronco and hummer ev first units of the first edition auction 4 million dollars

Tradition dictates that first units of the first production of any vehicle of a well-known brand are transformed into collector’s items of astronomical value and that just happened with the 2021 Ford Bronco and the Electric Hummer EV 2021.

The auctions were made Barrett-Jackson and they took place last weekend and in the first of them the first 2021 Ford Bronco was auctioned in $ 1,075,000.

This Ford Bronco has the VIN 001, it has the 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and is clad in a unique color called Lightning Blue.

The normal price of a similar SUV belonging to the First Edition Ford Bronco starts at 57 thousand dollars.

The total amount of the sales will be donated to two charities: the National Forest Foundation and the Outward Bound, an organization with programs designed to help students of all ages and circumstances.

The other first-edition and first-unit vehicle was the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 2021 which was auctioned for the same house at $ 2.5 million for the model with the VIN 001.

This Hummer EV has three engines that give it an impressive power of 1,000HP, allowing you to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 3 seconds and have a range of 563 kilometers per charge.

This model comes with the Extreme Off-Road package including steel bottom guard with rock sliders and 18-inch wheels. Inside, Edition 1 features the ‘Lunar Horizon’ trim package including bronze accents, a 12.3-inch dashboard, an infotainment system with 13.4 inch screen and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

The normal price of this variant is $ 112,595 so the proceeds will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation supporting disabled veterans and families of fallen first responders.