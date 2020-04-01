Ford’s Valencia factory remains closed due to the coronavirus crisis, but a small number of workers are still active to take advantage of the facility’s 3D printers to mass-produce face shields for healthcare personnel. This initiative is the result of a collaboration with the Generalitat Valenciana and Servofluid.

About fifteen employees have been organized in three shifts to keep 3D printers running all day. The current volume is 300 units per day, but from Almussafes they do not rule out redirecting their activity towards other types of sanitary material in case the authorities report a shortage of material.

“At Ford, we are fully committed to assisting in the Covid-19 crisis,” the brand said in a statement. “The management of our Almussafes factory has been in contact with the Generalitat Valenciana and the local health authorities from the outset to make our resources available to them.”

“In collaboration with the Generalitat and Servofluid, we have developed face protection masks for healthcare personnel with our 3D printers. We have already started mass production. We are continuing to explore other collaboration opportunities that meet all legal requirements.”

This news comes just a week after the company filed a temporary employment regulation file, in line with other manufacturers of the Spanish dream car. In your case, the ERTE is based on a cause of force majeure and affects 6,698 workers.

Ford thus becomes the second major Spanish factory to reorient its production towards medical equipment, after Seat deployed 150 workers to assemble a self-made artificial respirator with which they will supply hospitals to combat the collapse of the medical system.

Who has also turned to face protection masks is the Renault al Rescate working group, made up of employees of the diamond brand. This Tuesday they reported that they had already delivered 3,370 masks in hospitals and nursing homes in Jerez, Málaga, Palencia and Valladolid.

