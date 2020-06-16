Ford has confirmed that it will be in the summer of 2022 when the electric Ford F-150 hits the streets to surprise with its performance.

Jim Farley, director of Operations of Ford, shared through an interview for CNBC, that the version electric of the F-150 Ford, will first arrive in the United States in mid-2022, however, it will not do it alone, as it will be accompanied by the new one. Ford Transit fully electric.

Although its arrival still awaits a couple of years, the electric Ford F-150 will be released on July 25. Details of its powertrain are currently unknown, although most likely it has an engine capable of towing like an indomitable beast.

The power that is expected to have F-150 It can be seen through a teaser published last year by Ford, where a prototype of this model is seen pulling 10 double-height car transporters loaded with another 42 Ford F-150s.

According to the Motorpasión portal, once it reaches the market, the Ford F-150 will compete with other electric pick-ups such as the Tesla CybertruckÂ or laÂ Rivian R1T, which promise 805 km and 643 km of autonomy, respectively, in addition to the electric pick-up that is being developed. Hummer, which will be ready in the fall of 2021, or the Nikola Badger, which promises up to 966 km of autonomy with the help of the hydrogen battery.

The arrival of the electric F-150 certainly sounds promising, however, we will have to wait for its presentation to know more details and above all, see how it influences VolkswagenÂ in its development after both companies have agreed to cooperate in the manufacturing and development of vans and pick-ups.

**********

