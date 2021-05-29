Ford announces its priority for the electric vehicle with 30,000 million investment

AFP

Updated on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

40% of its production will be battery powered, as reported this Wednesday at an international press conference.

Jim Farley poses last week next to the F-150 Lightning.

US automaker Ford, following the trend started by other industry giants, plans to accelerate its investments in electric vehicles and expects 40% of its vehicles sold worldwide by 2030 to run without gasoline or diesel.

The group had announced in February its intention to dedicate more than 22,000 million dollars to the production of electric vehicles by 2025. It has just increased this amount to 30,000 million (about 25,000 million euros).

Symbol of this development: Ford recently presented with great fanfare an electric version of its popular pick-upF-150, the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Some 70,000 customers have already chosen to reserve it since reservations opened just a week ago for a vehicle that will not be available until spring 2022.

Ford already launched the Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV, and he plans to market an electric version of his van Transit in the next few months.

To be less reliant on subcontractors and better control your costs, Ford has also decided to work with its own electric batteries: In addition to creating a research and development center dedicated to this essential component, plans to form a joint venture with the South Korean group SK Innovation for the manufacture of electric battery cells and modules in the United States.

Cut distance with Tesla

The International Energy Agency I recently estimated that to try to keep global warming under control it is necessary forget “from now on” any oil or gas exploration project and will not sell new heated cars beyond 2035.

Under the pressure from public opinion, customers and investors increasingly sensitive to this issue, many manufacturers have taken a recent turn toward electrification of vehicles in order to reduce polluting emissions.

The niche is still dominated by Tesla, the market darling: the company of Elon musk currently worth around 580,000 million on Wall Street, against 51 billion Ford.

In addition to the emergence of many startups like Lucid and Rivian, several traditional manufacturers have recently gone on the offensive.

The German group Volkswagen aims to offer 70 electric models by 2030 and sell 26 million units in 10 years.

Ford’s main competitor in the US market, General Motors (GM), for his part, pledged in January to not make more cars with diesel or gasoline engines by 2035.

However, Electric car sales only accounted for 2.5% in the United States in the first quarter, according to the specialized firm Cox.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has made electric car development a priority. It provides, in its massive investment plan in infrastructure currently under discussion, multiple incentives, with the construction of a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030 or the switch to electricity for 20% of the famous yellow school bus.

“The biggest opportunity since Henry Ford’s T”

“We are at the beginning of a market, that of electric vehicles, which could be worth $ 5 billion over the next decade“, I argued Dan Ives, of the Wedbush firm, estimating that the automobile industry “is going through one of the greatest transformations ever seen since the 1950s“.

This acceleration of electricity is part of a broader strategy presented by Ford on Wednesday to fuel its growth, a plan called Ford +. The manufacturer also plans to create a subsidiary of sales of products and services dedicated to professional clients, businesses and communities, to develop online services and the ability to repair or upgrade vehicles remotely.

“This is our greatest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford began mass-producing the Model T, “said the company’s chief executive, Jim Farley, who assumed command of the group in October 2020.

