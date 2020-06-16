W will continue to work and fund Argo AI for future autonomous vehicle technologies.

Giants Ford and Volkswagen (VW) announced more than a year ago a new alliance in several areas of mutual interest, including autonomous technology, electric vehicles, and even trucks.

Particularly in the trucks, the two manufacturers made an agreement to manufacture up to 8 million medium trucks and commercial vans during the life cycle of these vehicles.

The two companies teamed up to build a new city truck built by VW, a 1-ton cargo truck developed by Ford, and, most interestingly, a midsize truck for Volkswagen built on the same platform as the Ford Ranger.

Ford also plans to use Volkswagen’s MEB modular platform to produce an electric car for Europe starting in 2023, of which it could deliver 600,000 units over several years.

In addition to the new vehicles, Ford and VW will continue to work with and fund Argo AI for future autonomous vehicle technologies.

It is important to remember that this alliance is not a merger. Equity is not being negotiated. Each automaker has something to gain from the other because they turn out to be weak in certain segments. Helping each other in specific weak areas will be much less expensive than investing in them individually.

