Ford and Volkswagen have highlighted the “vital” importance of their alliance for the development of several new projects in the areas of electrification, commercial vehicles and autonomous models, an agreement that will allow both companies to “efficiently” reduce the development costs of these vehicles. .

“In light of the coronavirus pandemic and its impacts on the global economy, it is more vital than ever to establish resilient alliances between strong companies,” stressed the CEO of the German consortium, Herbert Diess.

Thus, under this collaboration agreement, Ford and Volkswagen will cooperate in adapting a Ford pick-up model for the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand in selected markets by 2022.

For its part, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will be responsible for developing a delivery car for the city while the US firm will oversee the planning of a van with a ton of cargo.

In addition, Ford will use Volkswagen’s MEB modular platform to produce an electric car for Europe starting in 2023, of which it could deliver 600,000 units over several years.

“This collaboration will efficiently reduce development costs, allowing for a broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles and improving the position of both companies,” said Diess.

For his part, the CEO of Ford, Jim Hackett, has indicated that this agreement comes at a time of “tremendous enthusiasm” with the development of connected models.

“It creates a great opportunity to innovate and solve many of the world’s transportation challenges and offer extraordinary benefits to customers, even when companies must be selective about how they use their cash,” added Hackett.