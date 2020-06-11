Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG today signed agreements to jointly manufacture commercial, electric and autonomous vehicles, starting in 2022 starting with a van to be manufactured by the German company, followed by a 1-ton cargo truck designed by Ford and a Volkswagen mid-size van built on the Ford Ranger platform.

“In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, it is now more than ever vital to establish strong alliances between strong companies,” said Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group. “This collaboration will efficiently reduce development costs, allowing for a broader global distribution of electric and commercial vehicles, and improving the positioning of both companies.”

Both companies hope to produce up to a total of 8 million units (with the three commercial vehicles), during the life cycles of these products from 2023, Ford will also build 600 thousand units of a new electric vehicle for Europe based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive (MEB) platform, so that both companies meet their commitments to the Agreement of

Paris 2015. This new electric car will be a variant of the Mustang Mach-E and they will present it next year and later it will begin manufacturing in Cologne-Merkenich.

“This alliance comes at a time of tremendous enthusiasm for integrating smarter and more connected vehicles into an even smarter world,” said Ford CEO Jim Hackett. “This creates a great opportunity to innovate and solve many of the world’s transportation challenges, while offering extraordinary benefits to customers, even when companies need to be selective about how they use their money.”

Both automakers invested in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence ecosystem focused on autonomous vehicles. “Argo AI’s Autonomous Management System (SDS) is the first with commercial implementation plans for Europe and the US. The US “highlighted in a statement and assure that the global reach of both companies will give the platform” the greatest potential for geographical implementation of any autonomous driving technology to date. “

The alliance between Ford and Volkswagen does not include cross-ownership between the companies, which will continue to be competitors in the market.