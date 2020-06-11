Joining forces is how Ford and Volkswagen plan to build 3 trucks and an electric car within the next two years.

Ford and Volkswagen, two of the biggest automakers, have announced an ambitious new alliance to build a small city van, a cargo van, a small pickup and an electric vehicle.

According to information provided by the firms of cars, the urban van will be based on the latest model of the Caddy, while the they go cargo a ton will be engineered by Ford, but will also be for sale at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Caddy 2020

Credit: Courtesy Volkswagen

The pick-up small will be manufactured by Volkswagen on the platform of the Ford RangerAs for the electric car, Ford will take care of its manufacturing based on VW’s modular design.

This alliance was announced in July last year, and arises with the aim of sharing the high costs of new vehicle design and the development of new technologies.

According to the Infoabe portal, the first products to be created will be van trucks, which could appear on the market in 2021. Volkswagen would start selling the pickup in 2022 and the electric vehicle would appear in 2023, the companies said in a statement.

Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Credit: Courtesy Ford.

The companies hope to manufacture up to 8 million van and pickup trucks, and Ford it predicts it will deliver more than 600,000 electric vehicles based on VW’s design.

The companies said last year that they will jointly finance the development of autonomous vehicles, as VW will invest in Argo Al, a Pittsburgh company largely owned by Ford.

