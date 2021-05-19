Ford and SK Innovation to announce electric car battery joint venture: sources

By Ben Klayman and Heekyong Yang

DETROIT, US / SEOUL (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation are poised to launch a battery joint venture in the US to support the launch of electric vehicles by the second-largest US automaker, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

A memorandum of understanding on the joint venture will be announced on Thursday, the sources, who asked not to be named, told Reuters. The deal may eventually include a jointly-owned plant to manufacture cells for rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, according to sources.

Ford declined to comment, saying only that SK is a valuable supplier. SK Innovation said in a statement that it does not comment on specific projects for confidentiality reasons.

Talks about the joint venture accelerated last month after SK Innovation agreed to pay $ 1.8 billion to LG Energy Solution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, to resolve LG’s allegations of commercial theft by rival. , according to one of the sources.

The dispute had endangered SK Innovation’s battery cell plant in Georgia. The factory, which is under construction, will serve Ford and Germany’s Volkswagen AG.

Biden on Tuesday requested government grants as part of a $ 174 billion proposal to produce batteries for electric vehicles during a visit to a Ford EV plant in Michigan.

