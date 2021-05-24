Ford and not Tesla is the company that will change the world of cars

In 2019, Tesla revolutionized the internet when it revealed its Cybertruck truck. But it was just a prototype that polarized people with its dystopian design. That year, in the real world, Ford was the company that was selling the most trucks in the world, with the F-150 in the lead.

Well now, before Tesla has delivered a single Cybertruck, Ford has also switched to electricity. The F-150 Lightning is the company’s first electric truck. In just a few days, 45,000 people have reserved the F-150 Lightning. (Tesla is said to have 650,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck, which has not started production.)

In 2020, during the pandemic, Ford sold 556,145 gasoline F-150 trucks, according to automobile data company Edmunds. So it definitely looks like Ford is poised to sell a lot of Lightnings.

The Ford F-150 Lightning (Photo by Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is an all-electric pickup that redefines the segment. In fact, it is the most important new vehicle being developed by the Ford company right now. When Ford’s F-150 Lightning goes on sale next year, this electric vehicle could alone revolutionize not only the nascent all-electric pickup segment, but could turn a significant portion of the truck market upside down. United States trucks. It sounds hyperbolic, but here’s how.

The Lightning promises a ton of innovative features, impressive performance both on and off the road, plus more capacity than you probably expect from an electric vehicle. Most importantly, all in a harmless, decidedly familiar-looking package at a surprisingly low price.

In the end, the specs and performance of the F-150 Lightning will show if we’re right, but it’s the minimum selling price of the model which could put it on the map for many buyers of trucks that would never have considered an electric vehicle.

This truck sells for $ 39,974, excluding an as-yet unknown destination charge, making it more affordable than a similarly equipped F-150 XL – the entry-level gasoline model. The surprise is that that price is before any applicable state or federal incentives in the United States – which includes the $ 7,500 tax credit. All of this is quite a miraculous achievement given that electric vehicles, until now, have always been more expensive than their gasoline equivalents, often significantly.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be built at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center in Rouge, Michigan. ANDThe first trucks are scheduled to be delivered next year. The basic version with 230 miles of range starts at $ 39,974, while the 300-mile version starts at $ 90,000.

It’s about a “Essential Step” in Getting America to Adopt Electric Vehiclessays Ben Prochazka, CEO of the electric vehicle advocacy group Electrification Coalition, in remarks to Mashable.

It also shows that electric cars don’t have to be small, expensive cars for people in urban areas.. In 2019, the average price of a new electric car was 20,000 euros more than the price of a new gasoline car. Meanwhile, the electric F-150 is just over $ 11,000 more expensive than the gas version. And driving an EV can save a driver up to $ 14,000 in fuel costs over 15 years, according to the NRDC.

And while most of the charging is done at home, truck owners need to know that there will be charging stations nearby. That is why Ford has developed the Ford Pass recharge network, which combines established networks of other companies under a digital “pass.” This will provide 63,000 charging points across the United States.

The Tesla Supercharger network, exclusively for Tesla drivers, is more widely available on the shores. But it is expanding in less populated parts of the country. “If any vehicle is going to drive the rural infrastructure creation program, it will be the F-150 Lightning”Electric mobility expert Alexander Caldwell assures Mashable.

In September of last year, 39% of Ford truck owners surveyed by car buying site CarGurus said that They will “probably / definitely” have an electric truck in the next 10 years, and 28% in the next five years. This indicates that a large portion of Ford customers are at least interested in owning an electric vehicle, even if not immediately. And this was before the spectacular sales of Ford’s new electric car were revealed.

