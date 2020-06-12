Ford has seven low-speed accident records with two injuries associated with the second problem

New recalls from the American automaker, Ford. The company has called over 2.5 million vehicles for review in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cars and trucks that are being recalled have problems with closing the doors. Affected vehicles have a problem with The lock locks after several attempts to close it and there is a possibility that the door will unlock while driving, increasing the risk of injury.

So far there are no No reports of accident or injury related to this condition affecting only vehicles sold in the United States.

These are the models that can be affected.

The second recall is with 340,000 2014-17 F-150s equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine.

The problem with the F-150 comes from a brake master cylinder leak, which can allow brake fluid to seep from the front brake master cylinder circuit to the brake booster.

This can lead to low levels of brake fluid and reduce the braking function of the front wheels.

Ford has recorded seven low-speed crashes so far with two injuries associated with this problem.

This recall affects 292,311 vehicles in the United States, 43,536 in Canada and 8,053 in Mexico.

2015-17 Ford F-150 built at Dearborn Truck Plant.

2014-17 Ford F-150 built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant.

This issue may trigger the message center alert, red brake warning indicator on the instrument cluster, or you may experience a change in the travel and feel of the brake pedal, including increased pedal effort.

