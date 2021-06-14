Ford and Honda use blockchain to reduce CO2 emissions from their batteries

Ford and Honda join a group of companies developing a CO2 emission reduction protocol based on blockchain technology. This initiative is the result of the “Euro7” recommendations and their imminent entry into force for 2025, the year in which all vehicles must create “zero emissions”.

The objective is to reduce considerably by the beginning of 2022 the emissions of co2, produced by the manufacture of batteries. For this they have joined the “Mobi” alliance with 100 other companies, including Amazon web services, Toyota, IBM, General motors, Ethereum Alliance, among others.

To achieve this, the migration of combustion systems in traditional vehicles to hybrid or electric systems will be key. Where until a couple of years ago there was an indisputable dominant, Tesla controlled this market, however, thanks to the new legislative changes that are coming, it has begun to deal with new competitors such as Lucid motors, Daymak or the Hong Guang Mini. .

Protocol for registering CO2 emissions with blockchain

Blockchain technology will be used in the new Mobi standard in order to have the traceability of a reliable record of CO2 emissions.

The possibility of use a two-dimensional barcode and sensors in the vehicles to record the data of each process on the blockchain.

Legislative changes in favor of a greener auto industry

Recently, a series of guidelines were issued to the European Commission by the Advisory Group on Vehicle Emission Standards (AGVES), specifically regulation 7 that It proposes to prohibit the sale of vehicles that use gasoline from 2025.

Environment

Said regulation will come into effect in the year 2025, for which it is estimated that automotive vehicles are “zero emissions”.

European Union CO2 target

¿The emission limit for new vehicles will be 30 mg of nitrogen oxides per KM.

Carbon monoxide emissions should be reduced to 100-300 mg / km

Vehicles must meet the requirements: between 10 degrees below zero and 40 degrees. At altitudes of 1,000 and 2,000 meters above sea level.

The new vehicles will have a useful life of 15 years and / or 240,000 kilometers.

About the MOBI alliance

MOBI is a non-profit organization made up of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers, together with startups, governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and others to create standards based on blockchain technology.

The post Ford and Honda use blockchain to reduce CO2 emissions from their batteries was first seen on BeInCrypto.