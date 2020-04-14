Ford is working on the production of medical gowns made of reused airbag material

Ford and 3M They announced a collaboration to assemble over 100,000 face shields per week and take advantage of their internal 3D printing capabilities to produce components for use in personal protective equipment.

On April 13, Ford and 3M announced that production of the design-collaborating air purifying respirators (PAPRs) will begin tomorrow, April 14, at Ford’s Vreeland plant in Flat Rock, Michigan.

The new ones PAPR They will consist of a hood and face shield to protect the health worker’s head and shoulders, fans of the F-150’s refrigerated seating system and air filters HEPA 3M supply air for up to eight hours

“By working collaboratively with 3M to quickly combine more than 100 years of Ford manufacturing and engineering experience with personal protective equipment design and expertise, we are getting the technology that front-line medical workers need so much to help them when they need it most. They need it, ”said Marcy Fisher, Ford director, Global Body Exterior and Interior Engineering, in a statement.

Ford and GE Healthcare are also working together to expand production of a simplified version of GE healthcare’s existing ventilator design to help patients with respiratory failure or shortness of breath caused by COVID-19.

Additionally, Ford is working on the production of reusable medical gowns made from reused airbag material.

***

It may interest you:

.