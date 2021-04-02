Ford Almussafes raises an ERE for a maximum of 630 people from April

Production adjustment down

Madrid

Updated on Monday, March 15, 2021 – 16:30

The Ford plant in Almussafes (Valencia) will negotiate with the unions an ERE that will affect 9% of the workforce.



Ford Mondeo production line at Ford Almussafes (Valencia).

The management of Ford Spain has announced an Employment Regulation File (ERE) that will affect up to 630 employees of its Almusafes plant (Valencia) and that will be carried out throughout 2021. The total workforce of the Valencian factory amounts to 6,650 persons. The reduction would imply the elimination of the night shift, although this matter is on the negotiating table with the works council.

This reduction in the workforce would be added to the one carried out during the past year 2020 that affected 2020, with which by the end of this year almost 1,000 workers would have lost their jobs at Ford Almusafes.

The company’s management blames this traumatic decision on the loss of demand for several of the models manufactured by the Valencian plant.

“Although demand for the Ford Kuga continues to be strong, demand for the other vehicles produced at the Valencia Vehicle Plant is declining. because more and more customers prefer SUVs and crossovers. As a consequence, the production volume at the plant will be adjusted at the beginning of April to adapt to the new production needs “, they indicate from the company.

“We are working with the unions to initiate a consultation process to make the necessary adjustments in the workforce. We highly value our employees in Valencia and We will work constructively with the Works Council to minimize the impact on our employees, their families and the local community.“.

In this sense, from the management they put the surplus of the workforce at 630 people and expect that most of the resignations will be voluntary at the end of the negotiation process. Now begins the period of negotiation with the unions to establish the conditions of this cut in staff.

Low demand

The low-demand products that Ford management alludes to are the saloon Mondeo and the minivans Galaxy and S-Max, plus Tourneo and Transit Connect vans. The Mondeo is framed in a segment that only has a clientele among fleets, above all, of vehicle companies with driver such as taxi, Uber or Cabify, which, as mobility in Europe is paralyzed due to restrictions, are renewing or expanding their services less. volume of vehicles.

Minivans Galaxy and S-Max belong to a segment that has become a niche in Europe, only chosen by families with three children. For their part, the Tourneo and Transit Connect are two vehicles that will disappear from Almusafes in the next generation because these types of vehicles are manufactured by Volkswagen within the global and strategic agreement between the German and American companies.

ERTE expanded in Motors

On the other hand, a few days ago, the ERTE in force in the Valencian Ford factory has been extended by 8 days for the engine plant, which will stop its activity between March 22 and April 1 and on the 16th of that month. .

In this way, the engine plant will stop its production a week and a half longer than expected due to the lack of components and the adaptation it needs to produce the GDi engine, according to sources from the Works Council.

