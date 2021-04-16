Ford Almussafes opens to reduce the ERE, lower the pre-retirement age to 56 years and improve incentivized leave

The address of Ford Almussafes (Valencia) It has been opened this Friday to reduce between 30 and 60 people the number of affected by the Employment Regulation File raised on 630 employees, depending on how many can benefit from the disability program -which would be deducted from the ERE- and on how many prefer to leave this program to opt for early retirement, as long as they meet the requirements.

The company has also committed to lower the age to join the early retirement plan to 56 years, (the unions ask that it be up to 55 years), but insists on also lowering the economic conditions of the previous agreement, which contemplated a salary supplement of 85% until the real age of retirement.

In addition, for incentivized leave, the company has improved the previous economic offer and to the workers with less seniority who decide to take advantage of the compensated exits, it would guarantee them one year of salary, according to union sources.

The multinational has made these proposals during the fourth meeting of the ERE negotiating commission that it raised last March for 630 employees of BAO (vehicle manufacturing) plants, given the fall in European demand and especially from the sale of models such as the S-Max, the Galaxy, or the Mondeo, which will be discontinued next year . This has led to the fact that after the Easter holidays, the company has reduced production by 280 vehicles per day – from 1,640 to 1,360 – for which it claims “excess personnel.”

“Small advances”

From the Works Council, its president and UGT spokesman, Carlos Faubel, has confirmed progress in the pace of the negotiations but has warned the management that “He makes a mistake by increasing the minimum compensation at the cost of cutting the conditions in the retirement support plan.”

In any case, Faubel has indicated that they will wait until the next meeting, scheduled for Monday or Tuesday of next week, to see in what the company’s proposals are specified to assess them.

Also, the spokesperson for STM at Ford Almussafes, Paco González, has recognized a “small advance” in the negotiations before the decision of the company to open to lower the ERE, lower the retirement age and “sweeten” compensation for incentivized leave for employees who have entered later.

However, he has insisted that economic conditions for early retirement are maintained and the ERE is also opened to engines, where the average age older. Likewise, he pointed out that it is “important to extend ERE in time” to “guarantee that all voluntary departures. The rush is not good counselors”, he remarked.

Along the same lines, the CCOO spokesperson at Ford Almussafes, Jose Arocas, has valued a “tiny advance” in the negotiations, but has demanded, “at least, the same conditions” as in the previous agreement. “It cannot be that he is proposing to reduce conditions when a year ago an ERE of 350 people was signed, in December the last exit ended, and four months later he is proposing to reduce conditions and the complement of early retirement.” In his opinion, the company’s proposal is “insufficient” and he hopes that the next meeting will come with a “more concrete” one.

For its part, CGT at Ford Almussafes agrees with the rest of the unions in that “It is very difficult to have the number of volunteers that the company intends in the incentive leave plan”, so he insists that “the age of early retirement plans must be lowered further.”