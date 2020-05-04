The Ford factory in Almussafes has reopened its doors this Monday at 30% of its capacity, just seven weeks after its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The oval brand has implemented a new security protocol to minimize the risk of contagion in its facilities.

The Almussafes center, which since mid-March had contributed to the production of medical devices, is once again turning to the world of automobiles. Production has started at the vehicle plant and on the 18th the engine plant will start up, in line with the time set for other countries.

Ford Spain has reported that “production begins at a low level, giving priority to vehicle orders already sold to customers by dealers, and will gradually increase over the next few months to reach full production.”

Employees from non-productive areas will also gradually return to the Almussafes facilities, especially in those cases where they carry out key reactivation planning activities and critical areas of the business, or whose functions require them to use specialized equipment, such as vehicles. The rest will telework.

Employees are required to wear a mask provided by the company and a face shield in areas that do not allow compliance with social distancing. They take their temperature before entering the facilities and must complete a daily online self-assessment of their health.

The brand has also indicated that it will redesign the work areas to ensure that the safety distance is maintained and allow a progressive reinstatement of workers, reducing the density of employees in buildings.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.