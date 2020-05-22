As part of your digital transformation process, the automotive Ford confirmed the launch of two new services what are you trying facilitate and streamline the dynamics of purchasing parts and accessories as well also the maintenance in optimal conditions of the signature vehicles.

In a complicated context like the current one, the company presented his new Official Ford Store, than It allows to his clients acquire spare parts and accessories and receive them in the comfort of your homes.

In addition, users who so wish They will also have the chance to withdraw the products for any of the 127 pick up points. that the company has distributed throughout the country, thanks to its network of Ford and Quick Lane dealers.

On the other hand, Ford Aftermarket confirmed the launch of a new withdrawal and delivery service of the vehicles called “Pick up & Delivery”, designed for that customers can perform maintenance on your vehicle without having to leave your home.

Spare parts and accessories at home

The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 made online sales platforms indispensable for bring customers closer to firms, but also for be in tune with technological advances in force around the world.

Thanks to strategic process of digital transformation started by Ford – which allowed him to reinvent himself and improve his performance through the use of different technologies-, the users of the company can now count on a wide range of spare parts and official accessories for their models in one more way easy, agile and direct.

Customers should only enter the Official Ford Store to purchase spare parts and accessories what they need and then receive them quickly without having to move from your home.

During the purchasing process, Ford users – who have already been in Argentina for more than 106 years of uninterrupted presence – They may also have online advice through operators of the official store, than they will respond Instantly all questions and concerns made in each publication.

For example, Those interested will have the opportunity to check online with the chassis number or VIN of their Ford if the part they see is the right one for your vehicle.

The great advantages of using original spare parts and accessories of the company lie in that ensure optimal performance of each vehicle and went manufactured under strict quality standards. Another point to keep in mind is that each of the spare parts and accessories have factory warranty.

One of the great benefits of Ford’s new official online sales platform is that it will work 24 hours, 365 days a year..

Maintenance without leaving the chair

Also as part of its digital transformation process, Ford decided to launch a new service called “Pick up & Delivery”, which offers its clients the chance to carry out the complete maintenance of your vehicle under the withdrawal method and delivery to your home.

In this way, users of the firm They can have their vehicle in perfect condition without having to personally take it to any official service or dealer.

But there is something else. Ford confirmed that the service will be “discounted” due to its launch for all those maintenance carried out until June 30.

How Pick up & Delivery works

To access this new service, the customer must consult the participating Ford dealers at automaker’s official website, choose the closest to your home, and request a shift by phone call.

Then, the agreed day to perform maintenance the client will previously receive by message the data and a photo of the person who will collect their vehicle. Then, upon arrival at the address, the repair order will be completed and just there the vehicle will move to the dealer.

The company emphasized that throughout the operation, its technicians will maintain and respect social distancing protocols recommended.

Once the unit enters the workshop, technicians will perform the requested maintenance including an additional sanitation service.

By last, the client will receive his vehicle at the agreed address, with the maintenance carried out, in perfect condition and ready to be used.

The requirements to access the service

The client must be included in the essential activities and present the corresponding movement certificate.

Further, your address must be located within a radius of 10 km from the Ford dealer where the maintenance will be performed.

For more details about the Pick Up & Delivery service, customers can visit www.ford.com.ar/posventa/pickupanddelivery where is it located all information about the service and the affiliated dealer network.

Other services

Also as part of their digital transformation and in order to keep its users informed about all the news, the official site of Ford.com.ar currently offers all available care channels to solve your concerns.

Even in this quarantine period, customers can receive information about the brand’s products and servicesas well as contacting a online chat that works 24 hours.

In addition, the application FordPass It allows to count all the information of the vehicle at hand. How? From this app, customers can make any queries to Ford Guides, who respond via chat, phone or email.

FordPass can be downloaded on any mobile device from the store Play store (for computers with Android operating system) or in the App Store (for terminals with iOS).

FordPass can be downloaded free from



Play Store (left) and from the App Store (right)

On the other hand, the exclusive site #We are responsible, also contains all service channels, suggestions, answers to frequently asked questions and content related to him vehicle care and maintenance, among other topics.

But also, customers can also contact the Customer Service Center by phone (CAC) through the 0800-888-FORD (3673), of Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m..

Other initiatives in full coronavirus

In the midst of the pandemic, the company decided to redouble its effort to provide containment with different actions that it was already carrying out. Among them, a agreement with Argentine Red Cross and through which it made available fleet units to meet the mobility and transportation needs of volunteers and medical supplies.

On the other hand, Ford donated about 20,000 face shields manufactured at its plant located in Pacheco with the aim of being distributed to different entities. Also the Ford dealer network and Quick Lane reopened to ensure the mobility of vehicles included in essential activities.

As part of its social responsibility, the firm also works on other initiatives with different NGOs to help all communities across the country.