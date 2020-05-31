Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. twenty

Seven out of 10 workers in Mexico – 38 million – were in the lower and lower middle income strata before the economic paralysis began to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country, documents the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( Inegi). The fall in economic activity this year will imply increases in the levels of poverty and extreme poverty, and with it the reduction of the levels of well-being, according to organizations of different orders.

The National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) projects that a decrease of 5.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) will add 10.7 million people to extreme poverty. With a contraction of 6.5, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that it will be 7.7 million more, and BBVA Research predicts that, when activity falls 7 percent, 12.3 million will be added to this condition.

The lack of a national protection system, a labor market that turns out to be a factory for the poor and the low growth accumulated in the last 30 years are considered the main factors of the country’s weakness to protect people’s incomes, specialists explain.

In this context, the main social effect that they warn of the increase in poverty this year is the precariousness, already dominant, of working conditions.

In an interview, José Nabor Cruz, Coneval’s executive secretary, explains that after the crises of the mid-1990s and the 2008-2009 crisis, it took more than eight years for the previous levels of food and property poverty to recover.

Currently, the economic brake could accentuate the lack of families to acquire food, especially in the rural areas of the country. In 2018, he adds, 25.5 million Mexicans were already dragging that condition.

He adds that, in addition to the priority programs contemplated by the federal government, it is recommended to strengthen those that support labor income, because it represents up to 70 percent for families.

Until now, a slow recovery in the economy is expected to imply an increase in informality. According to the most recent data collected by the Inegi, six out of every 10 people occupy it.

For her part, María Ayala, head of Research and Data on Citizen Action against Poverty, stressed that the social policy of the current federal government has the merit of giving minimum rights to historically abandoned sectors, such as young people and indigenous people. However, he notes, extraordinary measures are also required to shield the incomes of formal workers.

It is necessary to protect not the employer, but the function of income giver, payroll and a guaranteed income policy. Grant support and in return receive a protection plan for workers in the medium and long terms, because the crisis is going to pass, the contingency too, but we require that the labor crisis not be prolonged, he stressed.

He insisted that the current crisis involves changing the conditions of a labor system that was erected in factories of poverty through lax laws, subcontracting and business models that depend, yes or yes, on missing workers’ rights.

According to estimates by Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza, before the contingency 23 million people worked up to eight hours and returned home without enough for two basic baskets.

César Salazar, a researcher at the Institute for Economic Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, explained that as workers move into informality, perhaps we will not see a very significant rise in the unemployment rate, but we will see very precarious conditions of entry, that will be reflected in less access to health, housing, social security, digital services and education.

Poverty is evident in a greater proportion of people who do not have minimal access to well-being, he explains.

José Nabor Cruz insisted that once the health contingency passes, it is important to articulate all these aspects in a public policy.

It is urgent that as a country there be a broad and robust discussion on how to create a universal social protection scheme so that in future crises we do not have these possible effects and we are not in a situation as flimsy as that of this health situation, he finally stresses.

