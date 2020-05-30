Work from home It has become a norm for you in recent months, all the more reason to cook daily. We know that it is an activity that is not always liked by everyone, either because it makes you lazy or because you run out of ideas. But don’t worry, to help you out, we’ve put together some of the best cooking channels on YouTube. All of them in Spanish! “Data-reactid =” 12 “> If working from home has become a norm for you in the last few months, all the more reason to cook daily. We know that this is an activity that is not always to the liking of all, either because you are lazy or you run out of ideas. But do not worry, to help you, we have gathered some of the best cooking channels on YouTube, all of them in Spanish!

Don’t all these options convince you? Don’t worry, it’s not a final list. We will constantly update it with new content, so you always have alternatives to cook.

In the kitchen too there are viral themes and María tries to recreate them and share the result on her channel, which already has more than 1 million subscribers. "I'm not a 'pro' chef, but I do have a lot of energy to teach you the best cooking tutorials to make from brownies to pasta" The Cooquette" star says. Just so you know what to expect, some of her videos include: "Try the Three Ingredient Viral Pie (no oven)" or "Harley Quinn's Egg Sandwich."

If cooking is not your strong point, this Spanish channel, led by Mery (in collaboration with her brother Juanma), offers simple preparations that any type of audience can follow. Best of all, you will also find dessert recipes. Its more than 2.3 million subscribers support it.

The idea of ​​this Mexican channel is that you always know what to cook, without any complications. That is why in each of the videos, more than a person, the protagonists are the dishes, the way to prepare these. Golden chicken tacos, ham and cheese rolls, seafood quesadilla and homemade carnitas are part of the “Kiwilimón” recipe book. It has almost 1.2 million subscribers.

The Mexican Sonia Ortiz is also distinguished for offering easy recipes to prepare in each of her videos. The palates will delight with preparations such as a good chicken broth, rice with clams, chicken glazed with honey and mustard, and various desserts. This channel has more than 1.3 million followers.

In addition to her recipes, María José, from Barcelona, ​​shows us that if you are really passionate about something, you can end up dedicating all your time. Since 2012, he started his YouTube channel, where he shares how to prepare not only dishes from Spain, but from Mexico, Colombia, Peru … His channel has just reached 1 million subscribers!

If it is about successes on YouTube, you cannot fail to mention Doña Ángela, who is the face of the channel “De mi rancho a tu cocina”. Especially Mexicans, they will remember the classic moment when they visited some town in the country and stopped somewhere to eat, to find that the woman was in charge of the kitchen who transformed the local ingredients into a delicious delicacy. With few months on the air, this channel has 2.6 million subscribers.

Likewise, with a more local essence, there is “Recetas del Sur”, a Chilean channel specializing in barbecue, for those who want to spend a weekend in the home garden preparing all kinds of meat. In front of the camera is Nicolás, the “Professor Klocker”, who will make more than one person’s mouth water with his light style. It has 367 thousand subscribers.

Those who consider cooking to be boring have not seen "Paulina Cocina"; she prepares "easy recipes, quick desserts and meals that will take you out of the rush more than once." So far, everything normal, however, also takes time to tell you what the basic thing you should have in your kitchen if you just moved, deny Tasty recipes and five things that Mexicans do better than anyone.

