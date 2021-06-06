Forced by the devil: The Warrens triumph at the box office for the third time

A true story that repeats itself: ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘triumphs in its premiere in theaters this past June 4. With an estimated gross of $ 24 million (always) from 3,102 movie theaters, it replaces’A quiet place 2‘as the new number 1 of the North American box office.

Although it represents a significantly lower record than the two previous films (both above the 40 million collection), it is in any case the third best premiere so far in 2021 after those of the aforementioned ‘A quiet place 2‘(47.5 million) and’Godzilla vs. Kong‘, which after grossing $ 31.6 million at its premiere at the end of March is still a few thousand dollars from exceeding $ 100 million, only in the United States.

This is the fifth film distributed by Warner Bros. that manages to lead the North American box office in 2021. Despite the fact that its films are premiered simultaneously on HBO Max, the company has managed to lead 10 of the 23 weekends of the year. that we have been doing this year.

The last chapter of the Warren File Universe collects some 33 million outside the United States, of which 1.8 corresponding to our beloved Spain (and that at the change is about 1.5 million euros). We will have to wait for the final data to know if it has exceeded what it collected at the time ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘as the best premiere of the year in our country (with 1.47 million euros).

For his part ‘A quiet place 2‘drops to second place at the North American box office after dropping almost 60% from its premiere last week. Somewhat understandable given the gender and direct competition. After collecting about 19.5 million this weekend, its total rises to about 88 million in ten days: A little more than 10 million less than what the original film had collected in ten days in April 2018. In the absence of its premiere in the crowd of countries (as without going any further, Spain), its world total is 138.

Finally comment that ‘Cruella‘ranks third with an estimated collection of 11.2 million, 48% less than last week. Its world total is just 87 million, very little for a Disney production with a production and launch cost well above 200 million, if not even higher.

The fact that Disney itself has confirmed that it has begun developing a sequel suggests that its performance on Disney + (via Premium Access) has been good enough to offset its disappointing records. Who was going to say it, the company that more and better had taken advantage of the cinemas now living from streaming …

