force large companies to disclose how much they pay in taxes

The European Union (EU) will oblige multinationals that invoice more than 750 million euros to report how much they pay in taxes in each of the 27 Member States, a transparency measure that ultimately seeks to ensure that companies contribute to the treasury in a fair manner wherever they operate.

The negotiators of the European Parliament (EP) and the Council, which represents the countries, closed on Tuesday a political agreement that, once it is formally confirmed by both institutions, will launch an initiative that had been on the table for five years.

The agreement comes at a time of global momentumthe favor of greater tax justice due to the prospects of reaching a pact in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to set a global minimum of corporate tax and change the way in which it is decided where companies should pay taxes for their profits.

As agreed today, multinationals with an annual turnover of more than 750 million euros, whether based in the EU or outside it, must publish a report detailing how much they are taxed on their income in each Member State.

They must also ddisclose how much they pay in those jurisdictions that appear on the black list of tax havens in the EU, which lists those territories that do not meet the minimum standards of cooperation and fiscal transparency, or in which they have been on the so-called gray list for two consecutive years, the repertoire of those that do not comply but have committed to amending their legislation.

Parliament had asked to require a global breakdown, reporting all those countries in which the multinational in question was taxed, while eThe Council preferred to limit the obligation to activity in the States of the EU.

The companies they will have to provide information on its activities, its number of employees, profits or losses before taxes, taxes paid and accumulated profits.

The obligation will affect also to subsidiaries, regardless of size, if they are considered to exist only to help the parent circumvent these requirements, according to Parliament. Banks will not be affected by the new rule since they are already obliged to provide this data.

Safeguard clause

The agreement introduces a safeguard clause that will allow companies delay for five years the publication of certain information, the Council reported in a statement.

However, it has also been agreed at the request of the European Parliament to make a review after the first four years of the standard to see how it is working.

“Citizens will have the ability to know in real time, in a comprehensible, accessible and free way, the basic data of the companies that operate in the EU and have a turnover of more than 750 million euros, “the Spanish socialist MEP Ibán García del Blanco, one of the parliamentary leaders and negotiator of the legislation, celebrated in a statement.

“We would have liked the Council to commit to greater transparency, but we have managed to unblock the agreement and bring our positions closer to the obligation to report, access to information, the duration of the safeguard clause and the terms of the review clause, among other issues, “he added.

The Portuguese Minister of Economy and Digital Transition, Pedro Siza Vieira, whose country presides over the EU this semester and has been key to unlocking the legislation, stressed that at a time when there is struggle to overcome the crisis due to covid-19, it is “must ensure that all economic actors contribute their fair share to the recovery.”

Against tax evasion

In recent years the EU has strengthened its rules against tax evasion in the heat of scandals such as LuxLeaks or the Panama Papers, which revealed how large multinationals minimize their tax bill by shifting their profits to tax havens or to European countries with very low taxes and generous tax breaks, such as Luxembourg, Ireland or the Netherlands.

These practices end reducing the income of other countries where the firms operate. According to the Tax Justice Network, global losses inflicted by practices in the Netherlands reach $ 36 billion, $ 28 billion in Luxembourg and $ 16 billion in Ireland. 80% of the transfer of benefits occurs between EU countries, recalled the European Parliament.

Once effective, the Twenty-seven They will have a year and a half to translate the rule into their national legislation.