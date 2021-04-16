Forbidden to stumble on the Fernando Torres

04/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Cartridge by cartridge, Sabadell is burning his last options to reach the goal set at the beginning of the course, which is none other than salvation. It is time to give the best version, as I said Antonio Hidalgo in the previous one, starting with today’s duel against Fuenlabrada that seeks to mathematically certify the permanence for which it has an eight-point cushion.

A circumstance that could take advantage of the Vallesano team, most in need, to surprise Fernando Torres, taking into account that the team reaps better results at home than at home, where they have nine consecutive draws.

The handicap for the Vallesanos will be in the important losses in defense with which it arrives at this party. The central Jaime Sánchez will not be due to suspension after being sent off last Sunday against Cartagena. Nor can Hidalgo count on Pierre Cornud by injuring his hamstrings in said encounter. For its part, the other central Aleix coch continues dragging annoyances.

In the case of the host, located in the middle of the table, taking an important step in his desire to ensure permanence would allow him to play without pressure in the last days and, even, who knows whether to rush some remote options to enter the playoffs ‘, although the current twelve points of distance seem very difficult to recover.

He also has the challenge of recovering the good feelings at home, dodging between the end of September, when they beat Albacete, and the end of March, at which time they again added a victory in their own fiefdom against Mallorca. Regarding the precedents, there is only one official to date, the one that took place in the first round of the competition. The clash ended with a comeback for the Fuenlabran team and a 1-2 victory in the final moments.

The team led by José Luis Oltra will continue to have numerous casualties, although the coach did not want to reveal what they will be in the preview. Among them could be Sekou gassama, Oscar Pinchi, Franchu Feuillassier, Mikel Iribas or Alvaro Aguado, who already missed the preceding crash. In addition, a player from the squad, whose name has not been announced, tested positive for covid-19 throughout the week.

It will be the first time that Sabadell plays an official match in Fuenlabrada. The only precedent between the two teams was in the first round, in a match in which the locals won 1-2. Two of the three goals of that match were on their own goal.

– Probable lineups:

Fuenlabrada: Belman; Sotillos, Juanma, Pulido, Glauder; Ciss, Christopher; Espinosa, Iban Salvador, Nteka; Kanté.

Sabadell: Mackay; Óscar Rubio, Juan Ibiza, Grego Sierra; Héber Pena, Undabarrena or Boniquet, Adri Cuevas, Josu; Stoichkov, Alvaro Vázquez, Guruzeta.

Referee: Jon Ander González Esteban (Catalan Committee).

Stadium: Fernando Torres.

Time: 7:00 p.m.