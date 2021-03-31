Forbidden to say Kosovo

03/31/2021 at 3:51 PM CEST

sport.es

The RTVE professionals who are in charge of the broadcast of the match between Spain and Kosovo will have to refer to the Spanish rival as ‘Kosovo territory’ or ‘Kosovo football federation team’, as mentioned in the goal.com portal .

The game that is played today corresponding to the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and that can be followed through “La 1”, will have the particularity that the commentators, Juan Carlos Rivero and Chapi Ferrer will not be able to use the word Kosovo independently.

The reason is that Spain does not recognize Kosovo as a state and the peculiar situation of the Kosovar country continues to be a source of diplomatic tension for countries like Spain that do not approve the sovereignty of Kosovo, hence that terminology has been determined for the party. from today.

The Kosovo team, however, will display its flag and will also have the right to have its anthem sounded at the Benito Villamarin whenever the match is held under FIFA regulations.